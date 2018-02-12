Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Valentine's Day 2018

Happy Valentine's Day, Miami. Numerous restaurants will curate romantic dinners Wednesday, while dessert shops such as the Salty Donut and Serendipity will offer a heap of sugar-topped and custard-filled delights. There are also a handful of "Galentine's Day" specials, from free wine to half off drinks. Also, Stiltsville Fish Bar will host Snail Social this Tuesday, and chef Allen Susser will serve his monthly farm-to-table dinner on Lincoln Road.

Snail Social at Stiltsville Fish Bar. Top Chef couple Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis will host a Slow Food Miami Snail Social Tuesday in Sunset Harbour. The monthly series raises awareness and supports clean and local food as well as community farmers. With Booth and McInnis, sip house-made mojitos, wine, or craft beer on tap. Snack on small bites such smoked fish dip, bay-leaf-and-lime-crusted fried chicken drumsticks, spicy fish wings, green deviled eggs, and friend oyster sandwiches. Attendees will also receive 10 percent off any purchases from the restaurant that evening. Proceeds from admission will go toward local farms. 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 13, at Stiltsville Fish Bar, 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.

Photo by Kristin Björnson

Galentine's Day 2018: Miami Valentine's Day Drink Specials for You and Your Gals. If you've recently had your heart broken or prefer the freedom of singledom, Valentine's Day can still be full of love and celebration. A night out with your best gals, drink specials, and some well-deserved eye candy are all you need to fight those V-Day blues. From free wine to half off drinks (when you present a photo of your ex), these Galentine picks will keep you drama-free and boozed up.

EXPAND The "It's Complicated" box from the Salty Donut. Brandi Toole Photography

Where to Get Doughnuts, Ice Cream, and Cookie Cups for Valentine's Day. This year, some of the city's most popular dessert suppliers are behind a heap of sugar-topped and custard-filled delights. From the Salty Donut's charcoal-colored doughnuts to MdoughW's sparkling cookie cups to Serendipity's Cabernet-swirled ice cream, here's where to satisfy your sweet tooth this Valentine's Day.

EXPAND Make like Lady and the Tramp at Scarpetta. Photo by Michael Pisarri

Valentine's Day 2018: Miami Dining Guide. While the rest of the nation is freezing, Miamians can take advantage of dining alfresco under a starry sky or popping corks while eating caviar and prime steaks. Whatever your budget allows, a romantic dinner waits you and your beloved. Here are Miami's best. As always, tax and tip are not included (unless stated), and reservations are strongly suggested.

EXPAND Concrete Beach Brewery

A Beer Lover's Affair at Concrete Beach. Obsessed with beer and your dear? Unite your great loves this Valentine's Day. A Beer Lover's Affair will put your amor to the test with a trivia game show. Is this a recipe for disaster? Maybe, but there'll be a recipe for success too: a mystery beer flight and chocolate pairing. Enjoy the good life while learning your lover's favorite color. 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Books & Books

Chef Allen's Monthly Farm-to-Table Dinner: Lincoln Road Edition at Books & Books. Chef Allen Susser's farm-to-table dinner will return this week to Lincoln Road. Meet your neighbors at a five-course, plant-based dinner. It will be served community-style to allow attendees to strike up conversations. 7 p.m. Thursday, February 15, at Books & Books, 927 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $30, plus $18 for additional wine pairings, via eventbrite.com.

