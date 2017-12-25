 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Chrismukkah Chinese Food Pop-Up and More Christmas 2017 Events
Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Chrismukkah Chinese Food Pop-Up and More Christmas 2017 Events

Clarissa Buch | December 25, 2017 | 8:00am
Merry Christmas, Miami. Make last-minute reservations for Christmas dinner tonight, or head to the Broken Shaker for a Chrismukkah Chinese food takeout pop-up. And if you're interested, there's also a bounty of bars open today as well. Then, pre-game New Years on Thursday with a curated Macallan whiskey tasting.

Photo by Adrian Goat / Courtesy of the Freehand
Photo by Adrian Goat / Courtesy of the Freehand

Chrismukkah Chinese Food Takeout Pop-Up at the Broken Shaker. One of Miami's party hot spots is taking a surprisingly low-key approach to its holiday celebration. The folks at the Broken Shaker are keeping it inclusive with a "Chrismukkah" celebration. They know that once the presents are opened, you spend the rest of the day watching movies on the couch, so they're getting you out of the house with Chinese food by chef Jimmy, who will serve a special menu that includes local smoked fish/coconut fried rice and apple-pie wontons. 6 p.m. Monday, December 25, at the Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of the Salty Donut
Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Holiday Doughnuts at the Salty Donut. Through December 31, visit the Salty Donut in Wynwood for holiday-inspired treats ($6 and up). Expect an apple pie doughnut crowned with a flaky pie top; a gingerbread man doughnut layered with cookie butter and buttercream decor; and a flan doughnut filled with caramel custard and dipped in candy sugar. Daily until sold out at the Salty Donut, 50 NW 23 St. #112, Miami; saltydonut.com.

Courtesy of Macchialina
Courtesy of Macchialina

Christmas 2017: Miami Restaurant Guide. This year, take everyone out to one of the many Miami-area restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining. From a Noche Buena-inspired feast to champagne-fueled buffets, there's something for everyone. Make reservations before time runs out. Prices do not include tax and tip.

Holiday cocktails.
Courtesy of Fado Irish Pub
Courtesy of Fado Irish Pub

Miami Bars Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Christmas is a wonderful time to gather with family and unwrap presents. At least that's what the Hallmark Channel would have you believe. But, sometimes family can be too much or you simply are spending the holidays with friends and want to get a few drinks. Either way, Miami's bars feel you. Here's a list of bars that will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Photo via MO Bar + Lounge
Photo via MO Bar + Lounge

Macallan Tasting at MO Bar + Lounge. On Thursday, December 28, enjoy a curated tasting of four different types of Macallan whiskey led by local brand ambassadors. As you drink, they will talk about each variety and give you the inside scoop behind the Macallan brand. Attendees who dine at the bar post-tasting will receive a 15 percent discount from the menu. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 28, at MO Bar + Lounge, 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; $25 via eventbrite.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

