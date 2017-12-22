Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Panther Coffee, Holiday Doughnuts, and Cookies

Merry Christmas weekend, Miami. Get in the holiday spirit with a coffee cupping crawl at Panther Coffee, or a festive market at Goombay Plaza in Coconut Grove. Don't forget to make last-minute Christmas dinner reservations, too.

Holiday Cupping Crawl at Panther Coffee. If you're interested in a crawl that leaves you more energized than when you started, check out Panther Coffee's holiday cupping crawl. Saturday, December 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Panther will host a free cupping crawl at each of its locations. For every cupping you attend, you'll receive a stamp on your "coffee passport." The more stamps you receive, the more goodies you get at the end of the day. The first cupping begins at 10 a.m. at Panther Coffee Miami Beach (1875 Purdy Ave.) before moving on to the new MiMo District location (6407 Biscayne Blvd.) at noon. From there, it's on to Wynwood (2390 NW Second Ave.) at 2 p.m. The crawl ends in Coconut Grove (3407 Main Hwy.) at 4 p.m. As you collect stamps, you'll receive the prizes right away. So if you make it to all four sessions, you'll get a free beverage, a discount on beans, and a pin in addition to a gift card. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 23, at all Panther Coffee locations; 305-677-3952; panthercoffee.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of the MKTplace

Pop-Up Holiday Market at MKTplace at Goombay Plaza. Get in the holiday spirit with a pop-up market at Goombay Plaza in Coconut Grove. Expect locally-made goods, a large selection of food, including barbecue ribs and chicken, conch fritters, conch salad, garlic crab, and Caribbean-inspired sweets; and live performances by a Caribbean-Reggae band. Starting at 12 p.m. on December 23 at Goombay Plaza, 3685 Grand Ave., Miami; mktplacemiami.com. Entrance is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Holiday Doughnuts at the Salty Donut. Through December 31, visit the Salty Donut in Wynwood for holiday-inspired treats ($6 and up). Expect an apple pie doughnut crowned with a flaky pie top; a gingerbread man doughnut layered with cookie butter and buttercream decor; and a flan doughnut filled with caramel custard and dipped in candy sugar. Daily until sold out at the Salty Donut, 50 NW 23 St. #112, Miami; saltydonut.com.

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Christmas 2017: Miami Restaurant Guide. This year, take everyone out to one of the many Miami-area restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining. From a Noche Buena-inspired feast to champagne-fueled buffets, there's something for everyone. Reservations are strongly suggested, and prices do not include tax and tip.

EXPAND Courtesy of Zak the Baker

Miami's Best Christmas Cookies. No holiday celebration is complete without an assortment of cookies. These sweet gems capture our fondest holiday memories — the cathartic rolling of dough, the glimmer of colored sugars, and the inimitable excitement of leaving a plate of goodies and a glass of milk for Santa. Cookies, of course, make great gifts for everyone on your list. From festive cookies adorned with holiday colors to macarons depicting Jack Skellington, here are the finest holiday cookies in Miami.

Holiday cocktails. Courtesy of Fado Irish Pub

Miami Bars Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Christmas is a wonderful time to gather with family and unwrap presents. At least that's what the Hallmark Channel would have you believe. But, sometimes family can be too much or you simply are spending the holidays with friends and want to get a few drinks. Either way, Miami's bars feel you. Here's a list of bars that will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

