Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: World of Nobu, Wynwood Bar Crawl, and the Miami Flea

This weekend, meet chef Nobu Matsuhisa, participate in a beer crawl and scavenger hunt, and visit the Miami Flea's festive holiday bazaar.

World of Nobu at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. Forty chefs from various Nobu locations will serve canapes from their unique menus, paired with sake and champagne. A silent auction benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will round out the night. If you're feeling especially decadent, purchase a VIP ticket and enjoy early access, a meet-and-greet with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and an afterparty on the Nobu terrace. 7 p.m. Friday at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-0000; edenrochotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $200 to $250.

EXPAND Photo via Wynwood Brewing

Wynwood Arts District Crawl at Wynwood Brewing Company. The third-annual Wynwood Arts District Crawl is both a beer crawl and scavenger hunt. The four breweries and two craft beer bars along the route of this leisurely crawl will offer discounts such as 15 percent off all 16-ounce pours at Wynwood Brewing Company and $1 off suds at Concrete Beach Brewery. Wear comfy shoes, arrive with a full belly, and don't forget to tip the bartenders as you would on a full-priced tab. Oh, and have fun, you crazy mammals! 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com/SFLHops. Tickets cost $9.50 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of the Anderson

Shaking for Puerto Rico at the Anderson. The Miami chapter of the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG) has teamed up with Don Q Rum and the Anderson to raise money and supplies for those still affected by Hurricane Maria. To spread the Christmas love to those that might not get to cherish it this year, the event will be hosted in the form of a traditional Puerto Rican fiesta navideña. Don Q will serve piña coladas and coquito shaken by the the Cocktail Cartel, along with Tito’s Vodka limoncello, Aperol bottled cocktails, and Veza Sur beers. Puerto Rican-style bites that will be offered throughout the event include tripletas by chef Michael Beltran of Ariete, mofongo fritters by Shelley’s, meat roasted in la Caja China, and food by 27 Restaurant’s Jimmy Lebron. 1 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $45 via eventbrite.com.

Melissa Hom

Miracle Christmas Bar Pops Up at Delray's Death or Glory. Winter wonderlands are in short supply in this part of the world, but the Miracle pop-up bar is here to make all of your Christmas dreams come true. The temporary libation station debuted in 2014 in New York City and has become an international phenomenon, with 50 locations worldwide — one of which is now at Delray Beach's Death or Glory. Basically, it's a cornucopia of Christmas, from drinks to music to decor. Drink options include the Bad Santa, made with hot mulled red wine, tawny port, orange liqueur, spices, and golden raisins; the Snowball old-fashioned, containing gingerbread bourbon, wormwood bitters, and lemon zest; the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, with Barbados rum, cachaça, Trinidad overproof rum, purple yam and coconut orgeat, and pineapple; and the Muletide, made with mezcal, Amontillado sherry, allspice dram, ginger, and lemon. Each drink costs $12. 116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach; 561-808-8814; deathorglorybar.com. 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily through December 31.

Courtesy of Miami Flea

Miami Flea Holiday Bazaar at the A+E District. Need a last-minute gift that's original and freaking cool? Miami Flea Holiday Bazaar has just the thing for your loved ones or your office Secret Santa. The greatest thing about Miami Flea is you're buying local products, not stuff that was mass-produced. And when you need a break from browsing the treasured items, you can munch on food from local restaurants. Master Feathers will spin tunes, and Freddy's Son Trio, Dama Vicke, and Shensi will perform live. Bring the kids for some crafty entertainment too. Even dogs are welcome. You have no excuse to buy that gift on Amazon. 1 p.m. Sunday at 1445 N. Miami Ave., Miami; aedistrictmiami.com. Admission is free.

