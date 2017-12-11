Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Museum of Ice Cream, Kosher Food & Wine, and Sips and Sweets

This week, the Museum of Ice Cream will open in the Faena District, Kosher Food & Wine will return to Turnberry Isle, and New Times will host Sips and Sweets in North Miami.

Craft Collab with St. Bernardus Brewery at Pinch Kitchen. Pinch Kitchen's Craft Collab returns Tuesday with St. Bernardus Brewing. Savor a four-course dinner curated by chefs John Gallo and Rene Reyes, paired with a selection of brews. 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, at Pinch Kitchen, 8601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; $70 per person via pinchcraftcollab.eventbrite.com.

Photo by Carina Mask

Museum of Ice Cream opens in the Faena District. Would you like a photo of yourself in a waist-deep pool of rainbow sprinkles? Or how about a pic on a life-size ice-cream sandwich swing? Well, your Instagram dreams are about to come true. Grab a selfie stick and a portable phone charger, because the Museum of Ice Cream is set to open Wednesday in the Faena District. The museum is expected to draw thousands of people to taste, smell, touch, and photograph a collection of ice-cream paraphernalia. Displays include a life-size ice-cream sandwich swing set, ice-cream paraphernalia, colossal toys in the shape of ice-cream toppings, a swimming pool filled with rainbow sprinkles, and tons of other sweet diversions. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, through January 22, 2018, in the Faena District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; museumoficecream.com. Tickets cost $38 via museumoficecream.com/miami; children younger than 3 get in free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Kosher Food & Wine

Kosher Food & Wine at Turnberry Isle. More than 100 food and beverage vendors will unite at Turnberry Isle in Aventura this Wednesday for the fifth-annual Kosher Food & Wine. Hosting more than 1,500 attendees, the festival will highlight Miami's top kosher restaurants and caterers, which will provide unlimited samplings and pours throughout the evening. More than 30 wineries will offer about 300 varietals, and nearly 40 restaurants, including Kosh, 26 Sushi & Tapas, Food Art, the Frieze, and Prime 41, will serve kosher-only bites. 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, at Turnberry Isle Miami, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura. Tickets cost $150 to $200 via kosherfoodandwinemiami.com.

Sips and Sweets is the ultimate holiday party. Shutterstock

New Times' Sips and Sweets at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection. Ready or not, the holidays are upon us. If you're looking for something festive, take everyone to Sips and Sweets this Thursday. The Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with treats, cocktails, and as much holiday music as you can stand. Savor desserts from restaurants such as 180 Degrees @ the DRB, Cao Chocolates, the Brick Miami, Dough Miami, Dylan's Candy Bar, Boss Burger N Brew, Colombina, and others. Skip the mall and shop for holiday gifts in the Vendor Village. Bring a new, unwrapped toy valued around $10 and you'll receive a commemorative cup allowing you to enjoy larger sips at the event. All toys will benefit the Little Lighthouse Foundation. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection, 2000 NE 146th St., North Miami; 305-354-7680; dezercollection.com. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via newtimessipsandsweets.com.

