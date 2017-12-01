Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Salty Donut and Wynwood Brewing Anniversaries

This weekend, the Salty Donut celebrates its one-year anniversary with the release of a birthday-themed croughnut, Cvi.che 105 opens at Aventura Mall, and Wynwood Brewing Company hosts its four-year anniversary block party.

Birthday Doughnut Croissant at the Salty Donut. This weekend marks a year since the Salty Donut settled into a permanent location at the Wynwood Arcade. To celebrate, the shop will launch a birthday-inspired doughnut/croissant hybrid. Pizarro calls it a "croughnut" (not to be confused with the trademarked Cronut). Each one is made with a 24-hour brioche dough similar to that used in the Salty's other doughnuts and rolled in light sugar, filled with homemade strawberry and lemon sorbet, and topped with confetti buttercream and gold chocolate pearls ($6). Each doughnut, available until December 10, will be placed inside a white gift box with a copper foil-embossed Salty Donut logo. The shop is also selling an exclusive birthday coffee blend with Intelligentsia ($18), and offering 15 percent off all merchandise. Available from Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 10, at the Salty Donut, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com. Friday 7:30 a.m. till the doughnuts are sold out, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. until sold out.

Photo by Rodrigo Moreno

Cvi.che 105 Opens in the Aventura Mall. Cvi.che 105, a popular Peruvian restaurant in downtown Miami and South Beach, will open on the ground floor of the Aventura Mall's new three-level wing. The space will offer indoor and outdoor seating and a large bar stocked with wine, beer, and spirits. Numerous concepts, including My Ceviche, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, Poke 305, Hank & Harry's Delicatessen, and Shake Shack, will debut inside the mall's 315,000-square-foot expansion wing within the next few months. There will also be standalone eateries, such as Tap 42, Genuine Pizza, and Rosetta Bakery. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-935-1110; aventuramall.com.

EXPAND Photo by Paula Echevarria

Anniversary Block Party at Wynwood Brewing Company. It's been four years since Wynwood Brewing opened in Miami. On Saturday, spend your afternoon in the Arts District for a celebratory neighborhood block party. Enjoy food and drink from local vendors including Sparky's Roadside Barbecue, Lola the Baker, Cao Chocolates, Panther Coffee, and Sweet Melody. While you're at it, opt for a taste of Wynwood Brewing Co.'s recently released Coqui-To, a limited-edition milk stout aged in rum barrels and finished with toasted coconut, vanilla beans, cinnamon, and cloves. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, December 2, at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi Opens at Downtown Dadeland. Pubbelly Sushi's fifth Miami-Dade location is now open, in Downtown Dadeland. Find a familiar menu, with standards such as the butter crab roll, with goma soy paper, kanikama, ponzu, and warm clarified butter; and the salmon tartare taquito, with avocado mousse, red pico de gallo, and masago roe. The restaurant joins other well-known concepts including Ghee Indian Kitchen, Barley, The Brick, and Harry’s Pizzeria. 8970 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; pubbellysushi.us. Open for lunch and dinner, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.

