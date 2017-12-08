Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Art Basel 2017

With Art Basel in full swing, there are a host of creative food and drink events in Miami this weekend. Highlights include cocktail demos at Mana Wynwood, the impossible burger at the Standard, a champagne pop-up at KYU, an ice cream social at Superfine!, Michael Schwartz's Amara at Paraiso pop up, and a bubbly brunch at the Lowe Art Museum.

Late Night Impossible Burger at the Standard. From Impossible Foods, the Impossible Burger is a plant-based burger that looks, handles, smells, cooks, and tastes like ground beef. Lido Bayside Grill at the Standard will offer the burger from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. through Art Basel weekend. Topped with daiya cheese, marinated tomato, grilled onion, and secret sauce, each one is served with skinny fries and a cashew ice cream milkshake ($25). Other late-night menu items include pretzels dipped in beer cheese sauce ($5), grilled cheese with tomato ($12), tater tots ($8), and chicken empanadas ($14). 6 p.m. through Sunday, December 10, at 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com.

Taittinger Champagne Pop-Up at Kyu. Take a breather from Basel madness with some sips of bubbly on Kyu's outdoor patio. Find Taittinger champagne and rose, as well as a handful of Kyu signature dishes such as pork bao buns, and roasted cauliflower. Daily through Sunday, December 10, at 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyumiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Swarm

Hive Basel at Mana Wynwood. Looking at art can be physically taxing. Hive Basel's idea is that your refueling should be as artful as the spectacle you're viewing. The village of liquor and restaurant pop-ups will include bars serving Deep Eddy Vodka, Chivas, Jägermeister, and other spirits, plus a dining hall offering fare from Pinch, Tacos & Tattoos, and China Box, to name just a few. You'll be able to peruse the goodies beginning throughout the weekend. 3 p.m. Friday, and noon Saturday and Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave, Miami; hivewynwood.com. Admission is free.

Photo via Wynwood Parlor

Superfine! Young Collectors' Ice Cream Social. Savor ice cream from Wynwood Parlor and enjoy music by Leon's House of Sax at this artful ice-cream social. Guests can win a $500 artwork voucher by participating in the ART-stagram scavenger hunt. Only 300 tickets will be released for the ice-cream social. 7 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Superfine! Miami, 56 NE 29th St., Miami. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com; use code FRIEND30 for 30 percent off.

billwisserphoto.com

Street Artist Herbert Galarza at NaiYaRa. Chef Bee's restaurant will host the widely known South American street artist Herbert Galarza, know for his graffiti-pop style. During dinner, NaiYaRa will double as a gallery, exhibiting a number of the artist's works. From 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Galarza will paint live. The event will also include a Macallan Scotch pop-up shop presenting works by the artist and custom-painted bottles of the spirit. 8:30 p.m. Friday. December 8, at 1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-275-6005; naiyara.com.

Photo courtesy of Boxelder

Miami Beer and Brewery Events at Art Basel 2017. Miami breweries and craft beer bars are letting everyone in town for Art Basel know that the Magic City has a beer scene. Beer events run throughout the weekend and beyond. They include anniversary block parties, tap takeovers, and artist meet-and-greets. Here are highlights of the best beer-related events during Miami Art Week.

Photo via Facebook

Amara at Paraiso Art Basel Pop-Up. Chef Michael Schwartz will preview his soon-to-open Amara at Paraiso for four evenings during Art Basel. A four-course family-style dinner — including snacks, cocktails, and a selection of wine, beer, and other beverages — will offer dishes such as Amara empanadas, banana leaf-wrapped cobia, grilled beef short rib, and wood-grilled house-made chorizo. The Brazilian band Batuke will perform live nightly. Reservations are available on the half-hour from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Through Saturday, December 9, at 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $189 per person, including tax, gratuity, and parking, via resy.com. For parties of seven or more, email reservations@amaatparaiso.com.

Courtesy of Lowe Art Museum

Art Basel Bubbles & Brunch at the Lowe Art Museum. End your Basel weekend at the Lowe with a boozy brunch surrounded by art. The museum will host a lavish meal followed by a discussion with Michele Oka Doner, American author and artist. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-3535; lowe.miami.edu. Free with museum admission of $12.50; free for Lowe members and Art Basel VIP cardholders.

EXPAND Courtesy of Chrome Hearts

Chrome Hearts Presents This Time, This Place. Chrome Hearts presents a pop-up exhibit, shop, and bakery at its Design District location, including a Chrome Hearts café and confectioner's shop stocked with customized sweets and decorated with works by young artists. Gourmet coffee, tea, specialty cookies from Bakeology, and other treats will be available to enjoy in the café garden. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sunday, December 10, at 4025 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-953-7384; chromehearts.com.