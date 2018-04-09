Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Iced Coffee, 50 Percent Off Ms. Cheezious, and Nowruz at Fooq's

This week, Dunkin' Donuts serves $1 iced coffee, Fooq's hosts a Persian New Year celebration, Ms. Cheezious celebrates National Grilled Cheese Day, and Sansara opens for dinner.

$1 Iced Coffee Mondays at Dunkin' Donuts. Beat the Monday blues with an any size iced coffee for $1. The limited time offer, which excludes cold brew, can be customized with all Dunkin' Donuts' unique blends, flavor shots, flavor swirls, and Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors. Every Monday from open till close through May 27 at all South Florida-area Dunkin' Donuts.

Nowruz at Fooq's. Celebrate the Persian New Year at Fooq's on Tuesday or Wednesday night with a family-style meal. Among the four courses, expect orange saffron-braised lamb, and blood orange cake with halva gelato. 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., or 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 and Wednesday, at Fooq's, 1035 N Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com. Cost is $75 per person, which includes wine.

Courtesy of Ms. Cheezious

National Grilled Cheese Day at Ms. Cheezious. This Thursday, swing by Ms. Cheezious in MiMo or Coral Gables for 50 percent off any "must have" grilled cheese, including the short rib melt, the southern fried chicken and waffle melt, the croqueta monsieur, and the crabby cheese melt. Pair a sandwich with a $2 classic malt. Offer is available for dine-in customers only. 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 12, at Ms. Cheezious MiMo (7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami) and Coral Gables (1915 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables); mscheezious.com.

Sansara is now open for dinner. Courtesy of Sansara

Dinner Service at Sansara. Sansara, the Cuban-inspired pop-up inside Coral Gables' Tinta y Café, will offer a small menu of entrées and desserts from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. Notable entrées are papaya carpaccio; a malanga bisque with shellfish and chili oil; pollo asado accompanied by gold rice and plátanos maduros; 24-hour-braised Iron Beer oxtail; and "coñocchi" — gnocchi made with plantains and finished with a mint-chimichurri drizzle. Prices range from $8 to $25. Desserts include flan brûlée and arroz con frijoles, in which a black bean and chocolate soufflé comes with a scoop of arroz con leche ice cream. There's also the Rum and Coke — rum ice cream infused with Coca-Cola and topped with tobacco-smoked whipped cream. 1315 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-432-4661; sansaramiami.com. Dinner Thursday and Friday 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

