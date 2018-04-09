 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Iced Coffee, 50 Percent Off Ms. Cheezious, and Nowruz at Fooq's
Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Iced Coffee, 50 Percent Off Ms. Cheezious, and Nowruz at Fooq's

Clarissa Buch | April 9, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

This week, Dunkin' Donuts serves $1 iced coffee, Fooq's hosts a Persian New Year celebration, Ms. Cheezious celebrates National Grilled Cheese Day, and Sansara opens for dinner.

$1 Iced Coffee Mondays at Dunkin' Donuts. Beat the Monday blues with an any size iced coffee for $1. The limited time offer, which excludes cold brew, can be customized with all Dunkin' Donuts' unique blends, flavor shots, flavor swirls, and Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors. Every Monday from open till close through May 27 at all South Florida-area Dunkin' Donuts.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Iced Coffee, 50 Percent Off Ms. Cheezious, and Nowruz at Fooq'sEXPAND
Fooq's Miami

Nowruz at Fooq's. Celebrate the Persian New Year at Fooq's on Tuesday or Wednesday night with a family-style meal. Among the four courses, expect orange saffron-braised lamb, and blood orange cake with halva gelato. 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., or 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 and Wednesday, at Fooq's, 1035 N Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com. Cost is $75 per person, which includes wine.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Iced Coffee, 50 Percent Off Ms. Cheezious, and Nowruz at Fooq's
Courtesy of Ms. Cheezious

National Grilled Cheese Day at Ms. Cheezious. This Thursday, swing by Ms. Cheezious in MiMo or Coral Gables for 50 percent off any "must have" grilled cheese, including the short rib melt, the southern fried chicken and waffle melt, the croqueta monsieur, and the crabby cheese melt. Pair a sandwich with a $2 classic malt. Offer is available for dine-in customers only. 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 12, at Ms. Cheezious MiMo (7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami) and Coral Gables (1915 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables); mscheezious.com.

Sansara is now open for dinner.
Sansara is now open for dinner.
Courtesy of Sansara

Dinner Service at Sansara. Sansara, the Cuban-inspired pop-up inside Coral Gables' Tinta y Café,  will offer a small menu of entrées and desserts from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. Notable entrées are papaya carpaccio; a malanga bisque with shellfish and chili oil; pollo asado accompanied by gold rice and plátanos maduros; 24-hour-braised Iron Beer oxtail; and "coñocchi" — gnocchi made with plantains and finished with a mint-chimichurri drizzle. Prices range from $8 to $25. Desserts include flan brûlée and arroz con frijoles, in which a black bean and chocolate soufflé comes with a scoop of arroz con leche ice cream. There's also the Rum and Coke — rum ice cream infused with Coca-Cola and topped with tobacco-smoked whipped cream.  1315 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-432-4661; sansaramiami.com. Dinner Thursday and Friday 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >