Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sprung! Beer Festival, Grillin N Chillin, and Museum of Ice Cream

This weekend, Sprung! Beer Festival returns to Mana Wynwood, Grillin N Chillin kicks off barbecue season, chef Albert Cabrera pops up at the Local Craft Food & Drink, and the Museum of Ice Cream extends its run in Miami Beach.

Pretty Young Thang Fridays at Phuc Yea. MiMo has got a new ladies' night. Swing by Phuc Yea on Friday at 6 p.m., and sip on $1 champagne until 7 p.m. followed by $7 cocktails and $6 snacks until close. Highlights include veggie rolls, crispy tofu, spicy smoked chicken wings, and edamame hummus. There's also $25 bottles of rosé all night. 6 p.m. Friday, at 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

Chef Albert Cabrera Pops Up at the Local Craft Food & Drink. For one night only, the Local Craft Food & Drink's original chef, Albert Cabrera, will reunite at the restaurant to cook a special menu for the last installment of Giralda Under the Stars. He'll serve up some of his best-selling plates including buffalo sweetbreads, grouper cheek fish and chips, Key West pink shrimp and grits, charred Brussels sprouts, and a chocolate-cinnamon pot de Crème for dessert. This comes after the Local's most recent executive chef/owner Phil Bryant and director of operations/owner Veronica Valdivia announced their departure to embark on other ventures. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, April 6, at 150 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 305-648-5687; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

El Roble Makes a Comeback at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. The wait is finally over: Biscayne Bay Brewing's limited release brew, El Roble (the Oak), is making a comeback on Friday. Visit the brewery between 5 p.m. and midnight to get a taste of the single malt, single hop Scotch ale. Through a two-month aging process inside brandy barrels, the beer features a whiskey aroma with a toffee sweetness. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, April 6, at 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

SWARM/Julia Rose

Sprung! Beer Festival at Mana Wynwood. Sprung! is one of South Florida's largest craft beer festivals, offering games, live music, merchandise, culinary delights, and more than 300 brews. Sip on unlimited samples brought to you by more than 150 breweries from the likes of Kona, Magic Hat, Harpoon, Tequesta, and Hialeah Brewing, plus a dog park and food trucks galore. Save a few bucks for the on-site thrift market, too. 2:30 to 7 p.m. at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; sprungbeerfest.com. Tickets cost $40 to $90

EXPAND SWARM/Julia Rose

Grillin N Chillin at Wynwood Marketplace. Grillin N Chillin, a family event in Wynwood, kicks off barbecue season with lots of meat and veggies. In its fourth year, the all-day fest includes a chef cookoff, mac-n-cheese event, and a huge barbecue party featuring everything from Carolina to Korean to Brazilian BBQ. The winner of 2017's Burger Bash, Jr's Gourmet Burgers will be featured alongside other notable chefs and vendors. There will be live music, a dog playground and adoption, a kid zone, and even a veggie corner. Noon Sunday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave, Miami; wynwoodbbqfest.com. Admission is free.

Photo by Carina Mask

Museum of Ice Cream Extension in Miami Beach. The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), which was expected to close April 29, will yet again extend its stay in Miami Beach. This time, it will remain open through Mother's Day. The extension marks the fourth for the pop-up, which was originally set to end its run January 31. With sold-out runs in other cities, the Museum of Ice Cream expects a similar turnout for its fourth extension in Miami Beach. Tickets through May 13 are available online only for $38 each, which includes samplings from local ice-cream shops. Through Sunday, May 13, in the Faena District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; museumoficecream.com. Tickets cost $38 via museumoficecream.com.

