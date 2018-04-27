Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Cake & Candy Expo, and Bottomless Margaritas

This weekend, Taste of the Nation fights childhood hunger with a food and drink extravaganza in downtown, the SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo returns to the Miami Airport Convention Center, Los Fuegos at the Faena offers a grilling masterclass, and MAPS Backlot hosts a margarita rumble.
South Florida Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry at Ice Palace Film Studios. Friday, top chefs and mixologists in the region will come together for one of Miami's largest evenings of food and drinks, which benefits the fight to end childhood hunger. The event will present dishes from more than 50 of the area's best restaurants. The evening will also include a silent auction and a Citi lounge where guests can sample a selection of wines, beers, and spirits. A chefs afterparty at R House, hosted by chef/owner Rocco Carulli, will include bites by Taquiza, Ms. Cheezious, Tropical Fluff, and MadLab Creamery. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Ice Palace Film Studios, 59 NW 14th St., Miami. Tickets cost $95 to $250 via events.nokidhungry.org.
The Rum House at Soho Beach House. For one night only, New York City's the Rum House will take over the outdoor bar at Soho Beach House in Miami Beach beginning at 6 p.m. In partnership with Santa Teresa Rum, the event will bring old-Broadway glamour to Miami through a variety of cocktails and a live band. 6 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Soho Beach House, 4385 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 786-507-7900; sohobeachhouse.com. Members only.
The SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo at Miami Airport Convention Center. Cake and candy? Yeah, you're interested. The SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo is a confectioner's dream come true, offering more than 90 classes on perfecting your cake, pie, cookies, fudge, or whatever delicious sweet that's your go-to. And once you've finally perfected your recipes and techniques, you can buy cake and candy supplies directly from the manufacturers onsite at killer deals. Friday, April 27, through Sunday, April 29, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-261-3800; macc.com. Admission costs $25 to $40 via soflocakeandcandyexpo.com.
Grilling Masterclass at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. Join Francis Mallmann’s apprentice, chef Cristian Menendez, for the restaurant's first installment of its interactive grilling masterclass series. Begin on the restaurant's outdoor terrace where Menendez will discuss and demonstrate Mallmann’s live-fire cooking techniques. You'll have a hand in cooking up smoked shrimp a la plancha, salt-crusted whole red snapper, and beef tenderloin milanesa. As you cook, sip on a selection of curated wine pairings. Before leaving, pick up an autographed copy of Mallmann’s cookbook, along with a recipe card. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at Los Fuegos, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5610; faena.com. Tickets cost $195 via exploretock.com.
Margarita Rumble at MAPS Backlot. Cinco de Mayo comes early at Don Julio Tequila's Margarita Rumble on Saturday. Starting at noon, sip on more than 15 different margarita varieties and crown Miami's best. Noon to 8:45 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-532-7880; mapsproduction.com. Tickets cost $45 to $65 via miamimargaritarumble.com.
