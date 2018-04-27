Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Cake & Candy Expo, and Bottomless Margaritas

This weekend, Taste of the Nation fights childhood hunger with a food and drink extravaganza in downtown, the SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo returns to the Miami Airport Convention Center, Los Fuegos at the Faena offers a grilling masterclass, and MAPS Backlot hosts a margarita rumble.

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

South Florida Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry at Ice Palace Film Studios. Friday, top chefs and mixologists in the region will come together for one of Miami's largest evenings of food and drinks, which benefits the fight to end childhood hunger. The event will present dishes from more than 50 of the area's best restaurants. The evening will also include a silent auction and a Citi lounge where guests can sample a selection of wines, beers, and spirits. A chefs afterparty at R House, hosted by chef/owner Rocco Carulli, will include bites by Taquiza, Ms. Cheezious, Tropical Fluff, and MadLab Creamery. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Ice Palace Film Studios, 59 NW 14th St., Miami. Tickets cost $95 to $250 via events.nokidhungry.org.