Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Unicorn Doughnuts, Whiskey and Wings, and DoorDash Food Delivery

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from the Salty Donut's Unicorn doughnut and DoorDash's food delivery specials, to whiskey and wings at the Butcher Shop, pints and post night at Lincoln's Beard Brewery, and a collaborative dinner by the chefs at La Mar and Verde.

EXPAND The unicorn doughnut is the Salty Donut's latest partnership with David and Isabella Grutman. Donna Irene Photography

Try the Salty Donut's Rainbow Unicorn Doughnut

Daily through Friday, May 5

Brace yourself, Miami: The first rainbow doughnut has arrived. The Salty Donut has created its most colorful flavor yet, and half of all proceeds will benefit Style Saves, a charity by nightlife guru David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Rangel Grutman. Nicknamed the "unicorn doughnut," the limited-edition treat will be available for purchase through Friday, May 5 at the Salty Donut (50 NW 23rd St., Miami). Nearly double the size and thickness of traditional Salty Donut treats, the unicorn doughnut doesn't come cheap: Each costs $10. The 24-hour brioche dough is hand-dyed, creating a green, blue, orange, red, and yellow rainbow. Then it's infused with a homemade citrus marshmallow fluff and topped with a vanilla bean glaze and homemade marshmallow crisps.

EXPAND Pao by Paul Qui

Omakase Dining Experience at Pao by Paul Qui

8 p.m. Monday, April 24

Curated by of James Beard award-winning chef Paul Qui and chef de cuisine Benjamin Murray, nosh on a 12-course tasting menu on Monday evening. Served omakase-style, which is Japanese for trust me, the dinner will fuse Qui’s expertise with a menu using locally-sourced ingredients from across Miami. Dinner is priced at $95 per person. For more information, visit faena.com.

EXPAND Photo by Adrian Goat / Courtesy of the Freehand

Disco Frisbee and Happy Hour at the Freehand

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Enjoy beer and light bites as the sun sets at the Freehand. Then, play disco frisbee on 29th Street by the beach with extended happy hour specials and Broken Shaker cocktails at 27 Restaurant and Bar.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Butcher Shop

Whiskey and Wing Wednesdays at the Butcher Shop

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Head to Wynwood's Butcher Shop for 75 cent wings and $3 whiskey shots with any pint of beer. Make sure to order a minimum of 10 wings to take advantage of the special. Offer is available until close.

Courtesy of Lincoln's Beard

Pints and Post Night at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company

6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Hang out at the Beard on Wednesday night for a chance to win a free bar tab and a shirt. To be considered, post a weird photo of yourself at the brewery with the hashtag #WeirdAtTheBeard" between now and April 26. Then, pregame at the bar before karaoke and watch all posts stream live on a large screen. Winners will be chosen on site.

EXPAND Verde at PAMM

La Mar and Saffron Supper Club Dinner at Verde

7 p.m. Thursday, April 27

Honoring the launch of the Toba Khedoori exhibit at the PAMM, Verde's executive chef Kaytlin Dangaran and La Mar's executive chef Diego Oka are collaborating to create an exclusive dinner experience with Saffron Supper Club on Thursday evening. The dinner will showcase the chefs' take on a traditional Iraqi spice blend known as barhat to reflect the artist's heritage. Starting at 7 p.m., guests will enjoy passed canapés followed by a four-course meal with wine pairings. Tickets are priced at $70 per person. To purchase, visit eventbrite.com.

Ms. Cheezious is now available on DoorDash. Courtesy of Ms. Cheezious

Order On Food Delivery App DoorDash

The on-demand delivery app has expanded its reach to northern Miami-Dade by servicing neighborhoods such as midtown, Little Haiti, and North Beach, as well as Broward County cities like Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise, Plantation, and Davie. The service has acquired new restaurants too, including the Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, and New York Grilled Cheese, along with local eateries such as Ms. Cheezious, Poke Che, and Crust. To celebrate the expansion, DoorDash has waived all fees for delivery from its 150 restaurants. New customers can snag $10 off any order of $20 or more through May 15 using the promo code "Ftlauderdash."

