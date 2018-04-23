 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Boozy Popsicles, Noodles Versus Pasta, and SakeEXPAND
Courtesy the Confidante

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Boozy Popsicles, Noodles Versus Pasta, and Sake

Clarissa Buch | April 23, 2018 | 8:08am
AA

This week, the Confidante and Cielito Artisan Pops debut a menu of summer-inspired cocktails and popsicles, Plant Miami offers a chef takeover with Venezuela's Carlos Garcia, and Jose Mendin hosts a noodles-versus-pasta battle at Pubbelly Noodle Bar.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Boozy Popsicles, Noodles Versus Pasta, and SakeEXPAND
Courtesy the Confidante

Related Stories

Boozy Popsicle Collaboration With Cielito Artisan Pops at the Backyard at the Confidante Miami Beach. The Confidante food and beverage team and Cielito cofounder Sindy Posso are behind a lineup of cocktail and popsicle pairings. Highlights include the Confidante Pop, made with strawberry and coconut and topped with a white-chocolate drizzle and coconut shavings, with a frozen piña colada and strawberry purée; a passionfruit pop with the Confidante's Passion Pit cocktail, made with Leblón cachaça, lemon juice, and passionfruit; and a pineapple-jalapeño pop with the Confidante's margarita. Pops cost $5 and $7. Pairings available through the summer at 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Boozy Popsicles, Noodles Versus Pasta, and Sake
Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Noodles vs. Pasta at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Chef Jose Mendin welcomes Palm Beach chef Clay Conley to Pubbelly Noodle Bar for a friendly eight-course battle of noodles and pasta. Each chef will prepare one appetizer and three dishes. Mendin will create items such as blue crab ravioli in a yuzu broth and spring onion gnocchi with prosciutto, Taleggio chesse, and pistachio butter, while Conley will offer soft-shell crab, carrot agnolotti, and squid-ink orecchiette with sausage. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555. Tickets cost $70 via opentable.com.

Stonefruit ceviche.
Stonefruit ceviche.
Courtesy of the Sacred Space Miami

Chef Takeover at Plant Miami. The Wynwood plant-based restaurant will host Venezuelan chef Carlos Garcia for a Latin American-inspired meal. Garcia, who is expected to open the Latin-influenced restaurant Obra Kitchen Table this spring in Brickell, will take over the kitchen at Plant to create a multicourse menu of vegetable-forward dishes. All produce will be locally sourced from Plant's partner farm, Paradise Farms. Curated beverage pairings will highlight local craft beers, biodynamic wines, and organic craft cocktails. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; plantmiami.com. Tickets cost $125 via consciouscityguide.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Boozy Popsicles, Noodles Versus Pasta, and SakeEXPAND
Courtesy of Etaru

Sake Dinner at Etaru. This Wednesday, Etaru's weeklong sake special will end after a four-course tasting menu with dessert and sake pairings. Priced at $75 per person, the meal includes a sashimi selection with oysters; yellowfin tuna tataki with avocado; scallops with yuzu mayo; Wagyu beef short rib with ginger and red pickled onion; rice hot pot with Japanese mushrooms; and a large dessert platter. Dinner will be hosted by sake master Carrie Becker and Etaru general manager Nigel Marumahoko. Wednesday, April 25, at 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us. Tickets cost $75.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >