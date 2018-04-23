Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Boozy Popsicles, Noodles Versus Pasta, and Sake

This week, the Confidante and Cielito Artisan Pops debut a menu of summer-inspired cocktails and popsicles, Plant Miami offers a chef takeover with Venezuela's Carlos Garcia, and Jose Mendin hosts a noodles-versus-pasta battle at Pubbelly Noodle Bar.

Boozy Popsicle Collaboration With Cielito Artisan Pops at the Backyard at the Confidante Miami Beach. The Confidante food and beverage team and Cielito cofounder Sindy Posso are behind a lineup of cocktail and popsicle pairings. Highlights include the Confidante Pop, made with strawberry and coconut and topped with a white-chocolate drizzle and coconut shavings, with a frozen piña colada and strawberry purée; a passionfruit pop with the Confidante's Passion Pit cocktail, made with Leblón cachaça, lemon juice, and passionfruit; and a pineapple-jalapeño pop with the Confidante's margarita. Pops cost $5 and $7. Pairings available through the summer at 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com.

Noodles vs. Pasta at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Chef Jose Mendin welcomes Palm Beach chef Clay Conley to Pubbelly Noodle Bar for a friendly eight-course battle of noodles and pasta. Each chef will prepare one appetizer and three dishes. Mendin will create items such as blue crab ravioli in a yuzu broth and spring onion gnocchi with prosciutto, Taleggio chesse, and pistachio butter, while Conley will offer soft-shell crab, carrot agnolotti, and squid-ink orecchiette with sausage. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555. Tickets cost $70 via opentable.com.

Chef Takeover at Plant Miami. The Wynwood plant-based restaurant will host Venezuelan chef Carlos Garcia for a Latin American-inspired meal. Garcia, who is expected to open the Latin-influenced restaurant Obra Kitchen Table this spring in Brickell, will take over the kitchen at Plant to create a multicourse menu of vegetable-forward dishes. All produce will be locally sourced from Plant's partner farm, Paradise Farms. Curated beverage pairings will highlight local craft beers, biodynamic wines, and organic craft cocktails. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; plantmiami.com. Tickets cost $125 via consciouscityguide.com.

Sake Dinner at Etaru. This Wednesday, Etaru's weeklong sake special will end after a four-course tasting menu with dessert and sake pairings. Priced at $75 per person, the meal includes a sashimi selection with oysters; yellowfin tuna tataki with avocado; scallops with yuzu mayo; Wagyu beef short rib with ginger and red pickled onion; rice hot pot with Japanese mushrooms; and a large dessert platter. Dinner will be hosted by sake master Carrie Becker and Etaru general manager Nigel Marumahoko. Wednesday, April 25, at 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us. Tickets cost $75.

