Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 4/20, Jackson Hall, and Cupcake-Baking Workshop

This weekend, Miami restaurants and bars celebrate 4/20, Bunnie Cakes hosts a cupcake-baking workshop for Earth Day, and chef Giorgio Rapicavoli creates a limited-edition menu item at American Harvest.

4/20 Food and Drink Specials in Miami. 4/20 is a celebration of pot culture with roots in a modern legend that sounds a lot like a YA adventure story. Once upon a time, a group of teens in San Rafael, California, met daily to search for an abandoned cannabis crop. They named their plan "4:20 Louis" for the time and meeting point: a statue of Louis Pasteur. The code was shortened to "420" and later adopted by High Times magazine as the socially acceptable time to get lit. This Friday, the world celebrates by lighting one up — and then getting the munchies. Luckily, Miami restaurants and bars have you covered with a host of specials to sate your hunger and thirst.

What You'll Be Eating at Jackson Food Hall. Jackson Hall is now open for business inside the Civica Center of Jackson Health District. A partnership of Wynwood Yard's Della Heiman and restaurateur Ken Lyon, the 10,000-square-foot hall offers six food concepts and a mini marketplace and gift shop, as well as a positivity library where people can borrow or buy books. If you didn't have a chance to check out the hall this week, swing by Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a plant-based bowl, poke, or rotisserie meats cooked on a Josper grill. 1050 NW 14th St., Miami; jacksonhallmiami.com. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

EXPAND Courtesy of American Harvest

Giorgio Rapicavoli Creates Limited-Edition Menu Item at American Harvest. Every season, a guest chef will collaborate with American Harvest to create a limited-time-only bowl whose proceeds benefit a nonprofit of the chef's choice. For the inaugural offering, chef Giorgio Rapicavoli of Eating House and Glass & Vine is behind a Mediterranean bowl ($9) filled with farro, black bean hummus, queso blanco, chimichurri, and Greek yogurt sauce served with naan. A dollar from every bowl sold will be donated to Slow Food Miami's Edible School and Community Garden Program. Available through June 30 at American Harvest South Miami, 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 786-785-1001; and Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-814-6968; americanharvestco.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of American Harvest

Earth Day Cupcake Baking Workshop at Bunnie Cakes. The Wynwood shop will present the Earth Day Cupcake Baking Workshop to make themed cupcakes to suit the day. As long as you're at least 7 years old, you can participate in the two-hour workshop and learn how to make colorful batters, use fondant, decorate cakes, and do other cool stuff. 1 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Bunnie Cakes, 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; bunniecakes.com. Tickets costs $35 for the workshop alone or $47 with lunch.

Nourish 305 at Zoo Miami. Courtesy of Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami Opens Restaurant Nourish 305. Zoo Miami's new restaurant, Nourish 305, serves a healthful menu of custom-made salads, flatbreads, and sandwiches. In addition, the fast-casual dining concept offers a selection of craft beers from MIA Beer Company and wines by the glass. The eatery also boasts views like no other. Adjacent to the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit, the restaurant allows diners to watch pelicans, alligators, and other critters cavort. This might be the only time Miamians can get a glimpse of the rare and elusive Florida panther while enjoying a beer. Nourish 305 is also the first indoor, air-conditioned restaurant at Zoo Miami and will be an oasis for guests seeking a cool respite from a sweltering outing to see gorillas, feed giraffes, and visit the more than 3,000 animals living at the zoo. 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket booths close at 4 p.m. Parking is free.

