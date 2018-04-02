Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Japanese Cheesecake, Limited Edition Pizza, and Hank & Harry's South Miami

This week, Hank & Harry's opens in South Miami, Michael Schwartz makes limited-edition pies at his Aventura Mall pizza restaurant Genuine, Soraya Kilgore teaches a pastry class at the Wynwood Yard.

Hank & Harry's Opens in South Miami. Miami Beach's Hank & Harry's Deli, a New York-style delicatessen founded by local restaurateurs Buzzy Sklar and Richard Booth, is now open in South Miami at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. The 3,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor space offers guests a full sit-down experience as opposed to the sandwich-counter service at the brand's two other locations. The larger menu includes never-before-seen menu items such as pastrami pizza topped with pickles, mustard, Swiss, and mozzarella ($8.95); deep-fried Reuben egg rolls filled with hot pastrami, Swiss, and coleslaw ($8.95); a warm Reuben dip, made by fusing cream cheese and chunks of corned beef, and served with a side of crunchy bagel chips ($6.95); and a section dedicated to gourmet French fries, including loaded baked potato fries, Jersey-style disco fries topped with cheese and gravy, jalapeño cheese fries, and shaved pastrami and cheese fries ($6.95). 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; handhdeli.com. 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Chef Michael Schwartz Courtesy The Genuine Hospitality Group

Chef's Night In with Michael Schwartz at Genuine Pizza. On Tuesday evening, swing by Genuine Pizza at the Aventura Mall to sample three limited-edition pies by chef Michael Schwartz. Among them, find a clam pizza topped with lemon, parsley, chili flakes, and parmigiano; a béchamel variety with pepper relish and bitter greens; and a pie topped with merguez (a spicy beef and lamb sausage) with harissa, halloumi, and mint. Pick a pizza with a choice of salad and a glass of wine for $30 a person. Pizzas are also available a la carte all night long. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Genuine Pizza, 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-472-9170; genuinepizza.com.

Courtesy of Soraya Kilgore

Make Japanese Cheesecake with Soraya Kilgore at the Wynwood Yard. Soraya Kilgore, chef/owner of MadLab Creamery in the Design District (and former Alter and Brava pastry chef), will continue the Wynwood Yard's cooking-class series Right on Target this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Learn how to make her signature Japanese cheesecake along with toppings such as whipped cream, edible glitter, and fancy sprinkles. The live demos will be followed by a family-style meal, which will serve Kilgore's items. Partially funded by Target Foundation, the cooking class will donate proceeds to the Miami-based Wellness in the Schools, which is committed to ending childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness education. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy Palmar

Chef Mario Castrellon at Palmar. From Panama to Miami, chef Mario Castrellon of Maito, which has been recognized on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list by San Pellegrino, will take over the kitchen at Wynwood Chinese restaurant, Palmar. The one-night-only chef collaboration will include a seven-course menu, created by chef Castrellon and Palmar's chef Albert Diaz. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Palmar, 180 NW 29th St., Miami; $89 per person via resy.com.

EXPAND World Red Eye

New Chefs on the Block Screening at the Landmark at Merrick Park. Catch a screening of New Chefs on the Block, a multiyear documentary that follows two Washington, D.C. chefs and their staffs opening their first restaurant. So if you're thinking about opening your own restaurant, this might make you think again — or it might give you hope. This one-time screening comes with a bonus: a Q&A with Barton G. Design Group's Jeff O'Neill. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Landmark at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; landmarktheatres.com. Tickets cost $15.

