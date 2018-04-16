Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Jackson Hall, Brickell Biergarten, and Boozy Comedy Night

This week, Jackson Hall opens at the Civica Center in the Jackson Health District, Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon cooks at Bourbon Steak, and the Brickell City Centre beer garden returns.

Jackson Hall Opening in the Civica Center of Jackson Health District. This Tuesday, April 17, Jackson Hall will open its doors. The folks behind the highly successful Wynwood Yard are responsible for this wellness-focused food hall. Located near the Jackson medical area, the food hall says its goal is for diners to leave healthier than when they entered. At the grand opening, expect some explaining of the fare available at the hall's six concepts, interactive mural painting, book trading, and music by Ella Herrera. Noon Tuesday, April 17, at Jackson Hall, 1050 NW 14th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Blue Bottle Coffee Facebook

Poet Meet-and-Greet at Blue Bottle Coffee. The Design District coffee shop will host a meet-and-greet with poet Yaddyra Peralta in celebration of O, Miami Poetry Month. Join Peralta, who teaches writing and literature at Broward College and Miami Dade College, over New Orleans iced coffee and small bites such as Belgian waffles and Zak the Baker pastries. 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at Blue Bottle Coffee, 3813 NE First Ave., Miami; bluebottlecoffee.com.

Courtesy of Tacology

Chef Collab Dinner With Santiago Gomez and Javier Plascencia at Tacology. This Tuesday, April 17, Tacology chef Santiago Gomez will team up with James Beard Award-nominated chef Javier Plascencia from Tijuana, Mexico, for a one-night-only collaboration dinner in which the chefs will create a six-course meal. Plascencia is the chef and owner of numerous restaurants in Baja California and is set to open the Mexican seafood concept Pez this summer in Miami. 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at Tacology, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us. Tickets cost $55 via eventbrite.com



EXPAND Courtesy of Bourbon Steak

Local Eats Dinner Series With Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon at Bourbon Steak. Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak at Turnberry Isle will revive its Local Eats series this Wednesday, April 18, when Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon joins Bourbon Steak's Gabrielle Fenton in the kitchen. They will create a five-course dinner complete with wine pairings. Each chef will prepare two dishes, followed by dessert from Bourbon Steak's pastry chef Julian Belon. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Bourbon Steak at Turnberry Isle, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6600; turnberryislemiami.com. Tickets cost $200 via turnberryislemiami.com/local-eats.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Craftsman

Boozy Comedy Night at the Craftsman. Need a laugh? Brickell cocktail bar the Craftsman has you covered. It's pairing with Miami Comedy for an evening you won't forget. The Craftsman Comedy Night every Wednesday includes an open mike and performances by seasoned comics such as Danny Benavente. It's the perfect after-work spot for those looking for something extra to do with all of the happiness they acquired at happy hour, and it's free and includes one complimentary drink. An all-you-can-drink wristband costs $60. 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Craftsman, 900 S. Miami Ave., Suite 135, Miami; thecraftsmanmiami.com. Admission is free.

Moscow Mule Sweet Liberty

The Five Best Happy Hours in South Beach. Walk into most bars or restaurants in South Beach and find cocktails costing $20 or more — unless you're in the know. The good news is that some of Miami Beach's best watering holes and restaurants host happy hours that offer everything from dollar oysters to signature cocktails. Here are the five best.

EXPAND Courtesy of Brickell City Centre

Brickell City Centre Biergarten Returns. Brickell will get a pop-up beer garden this Thursday when the Brickell City Centre Biergarten returns. Spend the evening sipping local brews, nibbling on bites from food trucks, and listening to live music, all produced by Prism Creative Group. Located on an interior lawn within Brickell City Centre, the Biergarten offers beer and cocktails curated by Mac's Pubs. Pizza, tacos, and waffles will be supplied by Miami Smokers, Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, Box of Chaos, Viv's Little Waffle Shoppe, and Don Giuseppe’s Pizzeria. While you eat and drink, enjoy listening to musical acts such as the Magic City Hippies and Scone Cash Players. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Brickell City Centre, 700 Brickell Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Etaru

Seven Days of Sake at Etaru. Thursday, kick off Etaru's weeklong sake special with a four-course tasting menu with dessert and sake pairings. Priced at $75 per person, the meal includes a sashimi selection with oysters; yellowfin tuna tataki with avocado; scallops with yuzu mayo; Wagyu beef short rib with ginger and red pickled onion; rice hot pot with Japanese mushrooms; and a large dessert platter. 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Etaru, 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us. Tickets cost $75.

