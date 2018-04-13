Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: New Times Out to Brunch, Croissant Battle, and Puppy Brunch

This weekend, New Times' Out to Brunch returns to Soho Studios, Taquiza opens in North Beach, Downtown Doral hosts a puppy brunch, and the National Hotel debuts Miami's first-ever Croissant Battle.

Grand Opening Fiesta at Taquiza North Beach. Taquiza, the South Beach taco stand best known for serving traditional tacos by chef Steve Santana, opens in North Beach on Saturday, April 14. For now, the menu will mirror the original Taquiza's, offering a dozen taco varieties, such as al pastor, carnitas, cochinita, asada, barbacoa, lengua, and chapulines. Totopos with guacamole, elote, quinoa; a squash blossom quesadilla; and two breakfast items — huevos a la Mexicana and chilaquiles — round out the menu. Santana says the larger kitchen at the North Beach location will make it easier to experiment with additional items in the future. The new spot also offers a full bar serving cocktails, Mexican sodas, a rotating craft beer selection, sangria, wine, and a michelada made with a spicy house mix. Opens Saturday, April 14, at 7450 Ocean Terrace, Miami Beach; 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 305-748-6099; taquizatacos.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical Grand Opening Specials. Pollo Tropical will open its first-ever express location on 75th Street and Biscayne on Saturday, April 14. The drive-thru and walk-up only concept marks the first of nine new restaurant openings planned this year. To celebrate, the first 100 guests to place an order will receive a free gift bag, and every 50th car from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. will win free Pollo Tropical for a year. Then on Sunday, April 15, drive through in your bathing suit and beachwear and get 20 percent off your entire car’s order. Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15, at 7501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pollotropical.com.

Dos Croquetas will be at Out to Brunch Photo courtesy of Dos Croquetas

New Times' Out to Brunch at Soho Studios. Prepare for the greatest brunch event in the history of brunch. New Times' Out to Brunch is back and brunchier than ever, boasting unlimited bites and booze from more than 20 of your favorites, including Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Bagatelle, and Batch Gastropub. It's all for a good cause too, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Special Olympics Florida. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14 at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70.

Photo via Rosetta Bakery

Croissant Battle at the National Hotel. Of all the restaurants, cafés, and bakeries in Miami, who makes the best croissant? French Morning, an online French culture magazine, wants a firm answer. On Sunday, attend Miami's first-ever Croissant Battle, where eight eateries will present their best flaky treat to a panel of judges.

As the bakeries battle it out, join more than 300 attendees and sample croissants from all eight contenders while sipping on wine with charcuterie, cheese, breads, and jam. Miami's competing bakeries include Rosetta Bakery, Zak the Baker, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich, Lobster Bar Sea Grill, Flavorish, L’Artisane Creative Bakery, La Provence Miami, and B Bistro & Bakery. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $25 to $45 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo by Chris Carter

Downtown Doral Puppy Brunch at Downtown Doral Park. The City of Doral is bringing the best meal of the week to canines at the Downtown Doral Puppy Brunch. Your dog will be your best date when you present her with treats and food from Le Chien Gourmet. If you don't yet have a puppy pal, you can adopt one onsite. There will also be opportunities to get your pet groomed. Then you can pose together in a photo booth. Oh, and humans can eat too. There'll be food from the Salty Donut, Threefold Cafe, and Pinch Kitchen, as well as cocktails and mimosas. Live Latin funk act Xperimento and música from Cortadito will provide the soundtrack to his perfect day for a pup and her person. 11 a.m. Sunday, April 15, in Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Doral. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Dasher & Crank Opens in Wynwood. Dasher & Crank, a funky artisan ice cream concept, has quietly opened a few blocks south of Coyo Taco and Panther Coffee in Wynwood. The concept revolves around a rotating lineup of 18 quirky flavors, from raspberry-wasabi to mint with activated charcoal. Other popular flavors include JoJo Tea's Earl Grey with chocolate chips; strawberry, cream cheese, and guava jelly; and ube macapuno, a blend of Filipino purple yam and coconut. Prices start at $5 and up. 2 to 10 p.m. daily at 2211 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; dasherandcrank.com.