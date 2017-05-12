menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Salty Donut and MDoughW Collab, and Mother's Day

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Cinco de Mayo, Brew at the Zoo, and the Kentucky Derby


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Salty Donut and MDoughW Collab, and Mother's Day

Friday, May 12, 2017 at 8:32 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Salty Donut and MDoughW Collab, and Mother's DayEXPAND
Courtesy of UberEats
A A

Happy Friday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from South Florida's Taste of the Nation tonight at Soho Studios to an exclusive collaboration between the Salty Donut and MDoughW, a beer brawl, and Mother's Day brunch at a variety of restaurants across town.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Salty Donut and MDoughW Collab, and Mother's DayEXPAND
Photo courtesy of Ben @ Badger Studios

Bark 'n' Brew Costume Party at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co.
5 p.m. Friday, May 12. Admission is free.
Your dog likes to play dressup, so whether your pooch is into superhero cosplay or Lilly Pawlitzer, have Fido and Fluffy wear their finest frocks to the Bark 'n' Brew costume party at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. before 9 p.m. and you'll be rewarded with a free drink ticket. Live music seals the deal.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Salty Donut and MDoughW Collab, and Mother's DayEXPAND
Courtesy of Taste of the Nation

South Florida's Taste of the Nation at Soho Studios
7 p.m. Friday, May 12. Tickets cost $125 to $250 at nokidhungry.org.
The 29th-annual Taste of the Nation returns this week, transforming Wynwood into a mecca for the best eats and drinks in town. One of South Florida's largest gastronomic events of the year, Taste of the Nation will offer an evening of gourmet samplings from some of the area's most sought-after chefs and mixologists. The event benefits Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign. The annual soiree, which was founded in 1988, brings together culinary experts and aficionados in an effort to end childhood hunger in America. In addition to bites courtesy of Scarpetta, Talde, Phuc Yea, Bird & Bone, Alter, and more than 50 other eateries, there will be opportunities to sip a variety of local beers and spirits, as well as participate in a silent auction. Taste of the Nation takes place Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Soho Studios (2136 NW First Ave., Miami).

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Salty Donut and MDoughW Collab, and Mother's DayEXPAND
Courtesy of UberEats

The Salty Donut and MDoughW Mother's Day Collaboration
12 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Cost is $20 per box.
This Saturday morning, the Salty Donut and MDoughW will launch an exclusive dessert box on UberEats. The collaboration will include two treats from each business. Expect a traditional glazed doughnut splashed with a 24-karat-gold drizzle, and a white chocolate and lavender doughnut crowed with a mini purple macaron from the Salty Donut; and a chocolate chunk cookie dough sandwich filled with Oreo buttercream, along with a pink fudge brownie coated in rainbow sprinkles, from MDoughW. Each box will be available to order beginning at noon Saturday for $20. Deliveries will be made throughout Miami-Dade Count, and demand is expected to be high. If you miss the UberEats promotion, keep an eye out on Mother's Day, when the Salty Donut will release both flavors at its Wynwood shop.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Salty Donut and MDoughW Collab, and Mother's Day
Photo by Derek P. Wilson

Beer Brawl at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co.
6 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Admission is free.
Art appreciation is missing the thrill of spectator sports, so why not combine the two? That's basically the idea behind WallBrawl — a competitive painting event that pits several artists against one another for cash prizes and street cred. This round of paint-to-the-death will see Barbara De Varona, Alissa McCrimmon, Gabriel Bocanegra, and Wilson Rivera painting 30-by-40-inch canvases in 90 minutes or less for your viewing pleasure. Drink craft beer, vote on the best painting, and even purchase a piece for yourself to support local arts and breweries simultaneously.

Bird & Bone, along with an assortment of other Miami restaurants, will host Mother's Day brunch.EXPAND
Bird & Bone, along with an assortment of other Miami restaurants, will host Mother's Day brunch.
Courtesy of Bird and Bone

Mother's Day Brunch at Various Locations
Sunday, May 14. Prices vary.
It's time to raise a glass and toast to Mom, and while you're at it, take her out to a memorable brunch. Nothing says "you're awesome" better than a killer buffet and bottomless drinks. Here's a list of Miami and Broward restaurants eager to make mothers feel special. Reservations are strongly suggested, and tax and tip are not included in the price.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Salty Donut and MDoughW Collab, and Mother's Day
Courtesy of Full Bloom

Mommy and Me Luncheon at Full Bloom
1 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Cost is $20.
Whatever Mom might tell you, it's totally cool to play with your food. Play is how kids learn what to do with things in this world and determine what they like and don't like. Food play will show little ones that veggies are fun at Full Bloom's Mommy and Me luncheon. It's an interactive, organic art experience for tykes aged 3 to 12. And while the kids get down with their peas and okra, Mommy and Daddy can chill and enjoy the Costa Brava hotel eatery's fare.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Soho Studios
More Info
More Info

2136 NW First Ave.
Miami, FL 33127

305-600-4785

www.sohostudiosmiami.com

miles
Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co.
More Info
More Info

7360 SW 41st St.
Miami, FL 33155

305-912-7390

lincolnsbeardbrewing.com

miles
Full Bloom Vegan Cuisine
More Info
More Info

11 Island Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-397-8018

www.fullbloomvegan.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >