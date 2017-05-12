Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Salty Donut and MDoughW Collab, and Mother's Day

EXPAND Courtesy of UberEats

Happy Friday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from South Florida's Taste of the Nation tonight at Soho Studios to an exclusive collaboration between the Salty Donut and MDoughW, a beer brawl, and Mother's Day brunch at a variety of restaurants across town.

Bark 'n' Brew Costume Party at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co.

5 p.m. Friday, May 12. Admission is free.

Your dog likes to play dressup, so whether your pooch is into superhero cosplay or Lilly Pawlitzer, have Fido and Fluffy wear their finest frocks to the Bark 'n' Brew costume party at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. before 9 p.m. and you'll be rewarded with a free drink ticket. Live music seals the deal.

South Florida's Taste of the Nation at Soho Studios

7 p.m. Friday, May 12. Tickets cost $125 to $250 at nokidhungry.org.

The 29th-annual Taste of the Nation returns this week, transforming Wynwood into a mecca for the best eats and drinks in town. One of South Florida's largest gastronomic events of the year, Taste of the Nation will offer an evening of gourmet samplings from some of the area's most sought-after chefs and mixologists. The event benefits Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign. The annual soiree, which was founded in 1988, brings together culinary experts and aficionados in an effort to end childhood hunger in America. In addition to bites courtesy of Scarpetta, Talde, Phuc Yea, Bird & Bone, Alter, and more than 50 other eateries, there will be opportunities to sip a variety of local beers and spirits, as well as participate in a silent auction. Taste of the Nation takes place Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Soho Studios (2136 NW First Ave., Miami).

The Salty Donut and MDoughW Mother's Day Collaboration

12 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Cost is $20 per box.

This Saturday morning, the Salty Donut and MDoughW will launch an exclusive dessert box on UberEats. The collaboration will include two treats from each business. Expect a traditional glazed doughnut splashed with a 24-karat-gold drizzle, and a white chocolate and lavender doughnut crowed with a mini purple macaron from the Salty Donut; and a chocolate chunk cookie dough sandwich filled with Oreo buttercream, along with a pink fudge brownie coated in rainbow sprinkles, from MDoughW. Each box will be available to order beginning at noon Saturday for $20. Deliveries will be made throughout Miami-Dade Count, and demand is expected to be high. If you miss the UberEats promotion, keep an eye out on Mother's Day, when the Salty Donut will release both flavors at its Wynwood shop.

Beer Brawl at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co.

6 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Admission is free.

Art appreciation is missing the thrill of spectator sports, so why not combine the two? That's basically the idea behind WallBrawl — a competitive painting event that pits several artists against one another for cash prizes and street cred. This round of paint-to-the-death will see Barbara De Varona, Alissa McCrimmon, Gabriel Bocanegra, and Wilson Rivera painting 30-by-40-inch canvases in 90 minutes or less for your viewing pleasure. Drink craft beer, vote on the best painting, and even purchase a piece for yourself to support local arts and breweries simultaneously.

Mother's Day Brunch at Various Locations

Sunday, May 14. Prices vary.

It's time to raise a glass and toast to Mom, and while you're at it, take her out to a memorable brunch. Nothing says "you're awesome" better than a killer buffet and bottomless drinks. Here's a list of Miami and Broward restaurants eager to make mothers feel special. Reservations are strongly suggested, and tax and tip are not included in the price.

Mommy and Me Luncheon at Full Bloom

1 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Cost is $20.

Whatever Mom might tell you, it's totally cool to play with your food. Play is how kids learn what to do with things in this world and determine what they like and don't like. Food play will show little ones that veggies are fun at Full Bloom's Mommy and Me luncheon. It's an interactive, organic art experience for tykes aged 3 to 12. And while the kids get down with their peas and okra, Mommy and Daddy can chill and enjoy the Costa Brava hotel eatery's fare.

