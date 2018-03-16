Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Saffron Supper Club, and Serafina

This weekend, the all-day St. Patrick's Day block party returns to Wynwood, Serafina opens at Aventura Mall, Fado Irish Pub hosts a massive St. Paddy's fest in Brickell, and the Saffron Supper Club offers an Israeli-inspired feast at the Betsy.

Slow Food Miami's Snail of Approval 2018 at the Palms Hotel & Spa. This year, Slow Food Miami's annual party, which celebrates locally grown, sustainable food, will offer 38 tasting stations run by restaurants such as Beaker & Gray, Della Bowls, Stiltsville Fish Bar, and Glass & Vine. Guests will be treated to tasting samples while participants compete for the People's Choice award as well as the judges' Best Bite of the Night, selected by Indulge editor Evan Benn, food writer Victoria Pesce Elliott, and Eater Miami editor Olee Fowler. Snail of Approval, now in its seventh year, was started by Slow Food Miami to help identify chefs that support a sustainable way of life. Participants must offer two appetizers and two entrées that are locally sourced and then provide a list of their purveyors, which the organization checks out. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 16., at the Palms Hotel & Spa, 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0505; thepalmshotel.com. Tickets cost $98 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Serafina

Serafina Opens at Aventura Mall. The iconic Italian restaurant chain from NYC is now open inside Aventura Mall. Menu items include pastas, pizzas, salads, and entrées such as a filet mignon burger topped with Gorgonzola and caramelized onions, and a slice of bass drizzled with Pinot Grigio dressing and served atop a bed of zucchini and leeks. Wine and cocktails are handled by the Miami-based hospitality consulting company Cocktail Cartel. Lunch and dinner daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; serafinamia.com.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Miami's Best St. Patrick's Day Restaurant Celebrations. Saint Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday this year, which pretty much means it'll be a massive shitshow. And although Miami isn't exactly known for its Irish culture, we'll take any excuse to party. So whether you're into block parties brimming with green beer, bars slinging shots of Jameson, or festive restaurants serving corned beef, try your Irish luck at one of these St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Unless specified, all events and specials happen Saturday, March 17.

Courtesy of Fado Irish Pub

St. Patrick's Day at Fado Irish Pub. Soon the streets of Brickell will run green with beer. Fado Irish Pub will once again throw a massive St. Patrick's Day block party in Mary Brickell Village, where outdoor bars will flow with Irish booze and DJs will spin 'round the clock. 11 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at Fado Irish Pub, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-924-0972; fadoirishpub.com. Tickets costs $25.

EXPAND Courtesy of Wynwood Parlor

Miami's Eight Best St. Patrick's Day Treats. There's more to St. Pat's Day than tons of beer. This year, opt for something sweeter. From Guinness cinnamon bun bread pudding to gold-and-green caramel milkshakes to ice-cream stuffed inside green confetti cookies, celebrate by satisfying your sweet tooth at a Miami dessert spot.

EXPAND Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

St. Pat's Wynwood at Mana Wynwood. Looking for St. Paddy's Day plans? You're in luck. Miami's annual St. Pat's Wynwood will return Saturday, bringing together a pop-up beer garden, DJs, food trucks, and a fashion market. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Wynwood; stpatswynwood.com. Admission is free; drink packages start at $19.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lucia Pizzeria

Lucia Pizzeria Opens in South Miami. Graziano's, the Magic City's homegrown Argentine market and restaurant chain, is behind South Miami's latest pizza shop, Lucia Pizzeria. On Sunset Drive, find a slate of Neapolitan-influenced pies cooked in large wood-fired ovens, along with a sizable beer and wine list. The menu includes a classic Napoli, smeared with house-made tomato sauce and finished with mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, arugula, and a drizzle of olive oil; the Taurano Cheese Us, topped with cream, mozzarella, and Taleggio; and the Dal Nonno Angelo, made with fontina, sausage, and portobellos. Pies cost $18 each. 8755 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-249-1043; luciapizzeria.com. Daily 5 to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Betsy

The Saffron Supper Club Hosts Dinner at the Betsy. This Sunday, the Saffron Supper Club will host an Israeli-inspired meal on the Betsy's rooftop deck. The three-course traditional Israeli steak dinner will be paired with varietals from Israel's Recanti Winery. Other small bites include falafel lollipops with tahini sauce; watermelon, feta, and mint salad; charred eggplant dip with pita; and, for dessert, tahini ice cream, rugelach ice cream, and mini baklava. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at the Betsy, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100; thebetsyhotel.com. Tickets cost $65 per person via eventbrite.com.

