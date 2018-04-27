Miami's Five Best Outdoor Brunches

Boasting patios, gardens, piers, and courtyards, many of Miami's favorite brunch spots offer alfresco dining. Before the sweltering heat returns, lounge outside this weekend with carbonara fries, jamón serrano croquetas, and tableside growlers of local beer. Grab your fanciest hat and largest shades — these are the five best brunch spots to relish the remainder of springtime in Miami.

Chilaquiles. Photo via Habitat

1. Habitat. Jose Mendin's indoor/outdoor space at the 1 Hotel South Beach, which offers a charming tree-canopied patio, allows guests to leisurely dine while diving into a seemingly endless selection of items. The experience — part buffet and part à la carte — includes Mendin's prized comfort food and a cocktail bar where diners can create their own drinks. Keep an eye out for the chilaquiles, which come layered with Korean pulled pork, kimchee, black beans, a fried egg, salsa verde, and a generous drizzle of crema. End the meal with a "cinnabao," a mashup of a cinnamon roll and a bao bun. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; 1hotels.com. Cost is $60 per person.