Female Chefs Came Together at the Women Chefs & Restaurateurs Event

A few dozen women gathered on Sunday at MiMo District kitchen design showroom Front of the House in support of Women Chefs & Restaurateurs, a national organization that provides scholarships and mentorship to women in the food and beverage industry.

Noticeably absent were nearly all of their male counterparts. Edge Steak & Bar's Aaron Brooks was there along with Stanzione 87's Franco Stanzione as well as farmer Chris French. Other than that, not a single man from Miami's culinary glitterati, neither chef, nor blogger, no Instagram-addicted hanger-on was on hand.

Still, the absence didn't at all dull the excitement in the room, which was livened by bites from Val Chang of Dizengoff and Federal Donuts, Leah Jones of Alter, Adriana Egozcue of the Bookstore in the Grove, celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, Rebekah Brooks of Becky Brooks Cakes, Sasha Ullman of St. Roch Market, and Fatima Mullins of Ms. Cheezious.