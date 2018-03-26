Miami Easter 2018 Brunch Guide

The most egg-citing time of year is almost here. In Miami, an Easter celebration wouldn't be complete without a themed brunch overlooking Biscayne Bay or inside a swanky South Beach hotel. Hop over to one of the many Miami restaurants offering specials on Sunday, April 1. Reservations are strongly suggested or in some cases required, and tax and tip are generally not included.

Habitat by Chef José Mendin. At José Mendin’s chic eatery at the 1 Hotel South Beach, sip on unlimited Bloody Marys and micheladas and sample a variety of meat, seafood and pastry items. Expect a raw bar with fresh oysters and shrimp, ceviche, and sushi; made-to-order omelets; breakfast classics such as waffles and pancakes; and a dessert corner spotlighting house-made doughnuts and cinnabaos, the love child of a cinnamon roll and bao bun. Noon to 4 p.m. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; habitatmb.com. $80 per person.

Photo Courtesy of La Centrale

La Centrale. Brickell’s Italian food hall is serving up an indulgent brunch buffet by Italian-born executive chef, Vincenzo Scarmiglia. Start at the carving station, with lamb, prosciutto tagliere, and beef tartare. Move on to seafood, from ceviche crab cakes to calamari and snapper; and eggs, including made-to-order omelets and Benedicts. The pasta station offers cavatelli cacao e pepe, seafood risotto, and agnolotti. Make sure to toast with bottomless mimosas and prosecco. Besides the buffet, the marketplace is stocked with seven types of Colombe, a traditional Italian Easter bread. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 601 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-720-2401; lacentralemiami.com. $75 per person.

Photo Courtesy of Lightkeepers

Lightkeepers. At this hideaway in the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Easter brunch starts with bottomless booze followed by chilled seafood, a raw bar, fresh salads, and frittatas. Hot entreés include josper-roasted flank steak seasoned with tamarind barbecue; grilled snapper with cilantro jus and escabeche; and paella valencia made with bomba rice, saffron seafood jus, mussels, shrimp, and sausage. A children’s buffet is also available. Brunch includes complimentary valet parking. 12:30 to 3 p.m. 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4156; lightkeepersmiami.com. $89 per person.

Photo Courtesy of Macchialina

Macchialina. The Miami Beach Italian trattoria is offering a chef’s tasting menu for Easter, curated by chef/owner Michael Pirolo. Begin with fan favorites such as the burrata crostino, broccolini al cesare, and creamy polenta with sausage ragu. As for pasta, expect an Easter-themed tagliatelle with rabbit bolognese, and the cavatelli Macchialina with baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino. Main courses include a 21-day dry aged strip steak or a Mediterranean branzino. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com. $59 per person.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of Quinto La Huella

Quinto La Huella. In addition to Quinto La Huella's typical weekend brunch, Easter specials come in the form of dessert with the Chaja, a Uruguayan dessert made with peach juice, cream, and genoise cake. Noon to 4 p.m. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 786-805-4646; quintolahuella.com. $75 per person.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of Meat Market Miami Beach

Meat Market. Enjoy an appetizer and entrée during Meat Market's pre-fixe Easter brunch by executive chef/co-owner Sean Brasel. Starters include a slow braised empanada duo (short rib with fontina cheese and braised chicken with cheddar); seared salmon cake with Mexican corn salsa; or a cherry tomato and beet ricotta salad. For mains, consider chargrilled prime rib-eye with sweet potato puree and veggie hash; pan-roasted Scottish salmon with sautéed baby spinach and roasted corn with mango and crunchy almonds; grilled churrasco with roasted garlic confit; or the MM burger of the day with fries. 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-532-0088; meatmarket.net. $26 per person.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of The Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican. This Easter, you’ll do more than dine at the Rusty Pelican. The restaurant offers a variety of Easter-themed activities to keep the young ones occupied, including an egg hunt, photo ops with the Easter bunny, and themed candies and favors. The multicourse brunch includes buffet stations stocked with banana French toast crusted with frosted flakes; hazelnut chocolate and ricotta pancackes; a raw bar with sushi, caviar, and stone crabs; and fried chicken and waffles with sriracha maple syrup. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com. $85 per person.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of The St. Regis Bal Harbour

St. Regis Bal Harbour. The ultra-luxe hotel will offer Easter favorites by executive chef Franck Steigerwald, including leg of lamb, prime rib, king crab legs, oysters, caviar, and more. After brunch, guests are invited to the St. Regis' La Gourmandise, which will offer a selection of teas and sweet and savory Easter treats, as well as visits and photos with the Easter bunny. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 9703 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-993-3300; stregisbalharbour.com. $95 per person.

Photo Courtesy of NaiYaRa

NaiYaRa. On Easter Sunday, NaiYaRa will kickoff a new springtime Sunday brunch series. The menu, by chef Piyarat Potha Arreeratn, lists appetizers such as fried duck and biscuits ($12), crispy pork belly buns ($10), and Son-in-Law Eggs, NaiYaRa's take on Scottish Eggs ($9). Other highlights include eggs Benedict ($16) with Chinese five-spice biscuits, sweet soy glazed pork belly, red curry hollandaise, and a spicy plantain hash; black sesame pancakes ($14) with banana brulee, Chinese sausage butter, and bird chili maple syrup; and a matcha waffle ($12) with seasonal mixed berries, sweet red bean, and bird chili maple syrup. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1854 Bay Rd, Miami Beach; 786-275-6005; naiyara.com.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of Novecento

Novecento. At the restaurant’s Aventura and Brickell locations, the Easter brunch menu includes a large parrillada ($68), served with more than six different types of meat. For an additional $30, pair the dish with bottomless wine. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1414 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-403-0900; and 18831 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-466-0900; novecento.com.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of Glass & Vine

Glass & Vine. Beyond the regular brunch menu, order a spring vegetable salad, with snap peas, pea tendril, stracciatella and crispy serrano; or pork enchilado baked eggs with tomato braised pork, salsa verde, and Zach the Baker toast. Sip on mango and passion fruit bellinis by the glass or pitcher while watching the kids play at Peacock Park. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of The Strand

The Strand Bar & Grill. Located at the Carillon Miami in Miami Beach, participate in one of three Easter egg hunts happening every hour from noon to 3 p.m. After, grab sweet and savory brunch items such as bucatini carbonara with with black pepper, sheep’s milk ricotta, truffle honey, and toast; or a green breakfast bowl made with kale, feta, quinoa, almonds, avocado, and a hard-boiled egg. Noon to 3 p.m. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-7474; thestrandmiami.com.

Photo Courtesy of Bird & Bone

Bird & Bone. Indulge in Southern comfort food, such as a plate of lamb and waffles on a sweet potato waffle, with garlic brussel sprouts and rosemary maple syrup ($28); or the hummingbird bundt cake made with pineapple, banana, white chocolate frosting, and candied pecan ice cream ($10). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com.

Photo Courtesy of Boulud Sud

Boulud Sud. Chef Daniel Boulud’s new restaurant in downtown is hosting a holiday brunch with an outdoor Easter egg hunt. For parents, grab a free brunch cocktail while your kids play. Brunch will include a three course Mediterranean menu, with items such as spring agnolotti, roasted leg of lamb, and pistachio French toast. For an added $35, sip unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas, and craft cocktails. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com/miami. $55 per person.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of Jaya at The Setai

Jaya at the Setai. Jaya's expansive buffet, with live jazz, includes a rotisserie station; chilled seafood such as Alaskan king crab and stone crab; an Indian station; and an Asian station with an assortment of gyoza and dumplings. Top it off with a dessert table filled with chocolate and marshmallow Easter eggs. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance, so bring the young ones along. 11:45 to 3 p.m. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaihotel.com/jaya. $125 per person.

Photo Courtesy of Juvia Miami

Juvia Miami. Juvia’s prix-fixe menu includes burrata with iberico pata negra ham; bay scallop linguini; smoked salmon; and a trio of Easter eggs made by pastry chef Gregory Gourreau. Brunch also includes bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and prosecco. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com. $75 per person.

Photo Courtesy of Vida

Vida. The Fontainbleau’s buffet will include an omelet station, eggs Benedict, and pastries; a raw bar with stone crabs and shrimp; carving stations; and a variety of tapas and desserts. Outside, kids can participate in an Easter egg hunt from noon to 2 p.m. at the kid’s pool, followed by games, crafts, and live music. Noon to 3 p.m. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4730; fontainebleau.com.

