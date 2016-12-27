Miami December 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings

Cake Thai's second location, in Wynwood, is now open. Courtesy of Javier Ramirez

December is traditionally a hot time for restaurants to open in Miami. Between Art Basel and tourist season, chefs and investors hustle to take advantage of visitors to our city in an attempt to kickstart business. Of course, a restaurant also has to woo its local patrons to ensure a steady stream of income.

The most notable openings in December aren't giant endeavors. Rather, they're small, local eateries that strive to feed Miamians through well-made food, drinks, and treats. Cake Thai Kitchen opened its second eatery, bringing a brighter, slightly larger dining room and the same quality food to Wynwood.

Miami also now has two much-anticipated doughnut shops: Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken opened, and the Salty Donut finally debuted to its permanent Wynwood location.

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken's elaborate creations. Courtesy of Mojo Donuts

December Openings



Closings



No significant closings



Monger to open at Central Fare. Screenshot via Facebook

Coming Attractions



Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour - Paula DaSilva returns to Miami



Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



Azucar - Opening near FIU



Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral



Big Easy - Opening in Brickell



Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami



Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations



Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill - Opening in Miami



Bousa Brewing Co. - Brewery opening in Little River District



The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Cindy Lou's - Opening in Little River District



Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall



Dr Smood - expanding to Aventura, Sunset Harbour, and Brickell



Employees Only - Famed New York City bar opening in Miami Beach



Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again



Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Hank & Harry's - Buzzy Sklar to open New York-style deli in South Beach



Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration



Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU



Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood



Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations



Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local



Lolo's Surf Cantina - Opening soon



McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables



Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft



Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall



PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream



PokeBao - Poke and bao buns coming to Coral Gables



Port Royal - Geoffrey Zakarian opening at the Diplomat



Pubbelly Sushi - Opening at Brickell City Centre



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



Rubio's Coastal Grill - California chain to open in former Lime locations.



Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour



South Pointe Tavern - Opening in SoFi



Taberna Las Rosas - Wood Tavern's owner expanding to Allapattah



Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami



The Smile - NYC establishment to open in Miami



Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood



Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti



Tacology Taqueria - Opening in Brickell



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Union Beer - Beer to-go and bar opening in Little Havana



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana



Wabi Sabi - Opening on the Upper Eastside



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



Projects in the Works

