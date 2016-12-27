Miami December 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Cake Thai's second location, in Wynwood, is now open.
Courtesy of Javier Ramirez
December is traditionally a hot time for restaurants to open in Miami. Between Art Basel and tourist season, chefs and investors hustle to take advantage of visitors to our city in an attempt to kickstart business. Of course, a restaurant also has to woo its local patrons to ensure a steady stream of income.
The most notable openings in December aren't giant endeavors. Rather, they're small, local eateries that strive to feed Miamians through well-made food, drinks, and treats. Cake Thai Kitchen opened its second eatery, bringing a brighter, slightly larger dining room and the same quality food to Wynwood.
Miami also now has two much-anticipated doughnut shops: Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken opened, and the Salty Donut finally debuted to its permanent Wynwood location.
Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken's elaborate creations.
Courtesy of Mojo Donuts
December Openings
- American Harvest at Brickell City Centre
- Antico Pizza (1058 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)
- Big Easy Winebar & Grill at Brickell City Centre
- Bitter Truth (3252 NE First Ave., Miami)
- The Brick (8955 SW 55th Pl., Miami)
- Brothers & Brawlers (359 NW 28th St., Miami)
- Cake Thai Kitchen (180 NW 29th St., Miami)
- Dishes for Dogs (2561 N. Miami Ave., Miami)
- Gin + Collins at the AC Hotel Miami Beach
- Gio's Chicken (1058 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)
-
Instacream N7
- La Estancia Argentina (1050 NW 14th St., Miami)
- La Muse Café at Epic Hotel
- Luke's Lobster at Brickell City Centre
- My Ceviche at the Shops at Midtown Miami
- Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken
- Mooyah (2000 NW 87th Ave., Doral)
- Ono Poke (2320 N. Miami Ave., Miami)
-
The Salty Donut
- Shimuja Ramen Pop-Up at Baby Jane
- Steelcity at the Wynwood Yard
- Tocaya Organica (920 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach)
Closings
- No significant closings
Monger to open at Central Fare.
Screenshot via Facebook
Coming Attractions
- Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour - Paula DaSilva returns to Miami
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral
- Big Easy - Opening in Brickell
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill - Opening in Miami
- Bousa Brewing Co. - Brewery opening in Little River District
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Cindy Lou's - Opening in Little River District
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall
- Dr Smood - expanding to Aventura, Sunset Harbour, and Brickell
- Employees Only - Famed New York City bar opening in Miami Beach
- Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again
- Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Hank & Harry's - Buzzy Sklar to open New York-style deli in South Beach
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lolo's Surf Cantina - Opening soon
- McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables
- Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream
- PokeBao - Poke and bao buns coming to Coral Gables
- Port Royal - Geoffrey Zakarian opening at the Diplomat
- Pubbelly Sushi - Opening at Brickell City Centre
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Rubio's Coastal Grill - California chain to open in former Lime locations.
- Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour
- South Pointe Tavern - Opening in SoFi
- Taberna Las Rosas - Wood Tavern's owner expanding to Allapattah
- Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami
- The Smile - NYC establishment to open in Miami
- Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood
- Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening
- Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
- Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti
- Tacology Taqueria - Opening in Brickell
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Union Beer - Beer to-go and bar opening in Little Havana
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
- Wabi Sabi - Opening on the Upper Eastside
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
Projects in the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Wanjey, a partner at Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach).
- A 38,000-square-foot Italian food market will open at Brickell City Centre.
- MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
