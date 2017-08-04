National Oyster Day Specials in Miami

The weekend just got tastier, because Saturday, August 5, marks National Oyster Day. Whether you like to douse your bivalve in lemon juice, hot sauce, or mignonette or just slurp up Mother Nature's taste of the sea naked, Miami restaurants have got you covered with an array of specials. For those not into the raw deal, there are plenty of equally scrumptious cooked ways to celebrate oysters, such as grilled, smoked, or Rockefeller, so get in on the oyster fun.

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits. A variety of East and West coast oysters at this hip oceanfront spot have a $1 price tag this Saturday. The Ritz-Carlton, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; burlockcoast.com.

Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill at the Wynwood Yard. This eatery built out of shipping containers will offer Island Creek oysters served with mignonette (half-dozen for $18) that pair nicely with 2016 Château Tassin Bordeaux Blanc for $10 a glass. Celebrate with the crowd at the bar or treat yourself to an early dinner (5:30 to 6:45 p.m.), where you can enjoy not only oysters but also half-priced bottles of wine. 82 NW 29th St., Miami; 786-646-2998; charcoalmiami.com.

DB Bistro Moderne. This classic and reliable French bistro will serve a rotating selection of oysters for National Oyster Day. Slip into the restaurant's lounge, where you can enjoy the mollusks for $1 apiece, along with a crisp glass of François Montand Blanc de Blancs Brut for $9. 255 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; dbbistro.com.

Doc B's Fresh Kitchen. The restaurant will offer two cooked oyster specials for National Oyster Day: bang bang oysters ($18), crisp oysters tossed with a mango slaw and topped with peanuts; and red snapper with deep-fried oysters in lemon butter sauce ($36). 452 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-900-2401; docbsfreshkitchen.com.

The Dutch. The Dutch's "oysters & bubbles” special, normally offered only in the evening, will be available all day Saturday. Diners can slurp and sip all day on a variety of West and East Coast oysters for half-price (regularly $3.50 to $1.50), along with half-priced champagne by the glass. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thedutchmiami.com.

Juniper on the Water. The friendly, contemporary eatery will serve a shooter with Blue Point oysters, passionfruit ponzu, sea urchin, and sake for $8, as well as a dozen oysters served with poblano pico de gallo, horseradish crème fraîche, and cilantro for $25.1975 S. Ocean Dr., Hallandale Beach; 954-544-3370; juniperonthewater.com.

La Côte. Relax with oysters and champagne at the Fontainebleau's two-level beach club. This Saturday, the iconic hotel's pool area will offer a tableside cart carrying East and West Coast oysters for $3 apiece. Pair them with specials on champagne by the glass or bottle. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4710;

fontainebleau.com/lacote.

EXPAND Oysters on the half shell at Le Zoo. courtesy of Andrew Hektor

Le Zoo. Stephen Starr's French brasserie will offer discounted specialty cocktails, $6 wine, and $7 champagne alongside $1 oysters at L'Apero at Le Zoo from 4 to 6:30 p.m. It's the perfect way to end a day of shopping at the exclusive Bal Harbour Shops. 9700 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-602-9663; lezoo.com.

Lightkeepers. Seafood towers will brim with East and West Coast oysters, Key West shrimp, Alaskan king crab, Florida ceviche, and yellowfin tuna ($75, serves two to four; or $95, serves four to six). Oysters on the half shell will also be available for $1 apiece. 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4156; ritzcarlton.com.

Lure Fishbar. Under the helm of executive chef Nicholas Cabrera, Lure will offer unlimited oysters for $25 per person from 6 to 8 p.m. on National Oyster Day. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-695-4550; lurefishbar.com.

Market at Edition. Stop by for happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. for a glass of Whispering Angel rosé for $10 while enjoying an array of East and West Coast oysters for $2 each. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; editionhotels.com.

EXPAND Enjoy raw and baked oysters at Mignonette. courtesy of Mignonette

Mignonette. Both locations will offer $25 oyster flights featuring East and West Coast oysters, as well as oysters Rockefeller baked with herbs, butter, and Pernod. The downtown location also serve oysters Frank, served with manchego cheese, smoked bacon, sherry, and butter. Mignonette Uptown, 13951 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-705-2159. Mignonette Downtown, 210 NE 18th St., Miami; 305-374-4635; mignonettemiami.com.

PM Fish & Steak House. On National Oyster Day, enjoy a half-dozen oysters for $9.50. 1453 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-200-5606; pmrestaurantes.com.

Point Royal. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian's seafood spot will host "oyster hour." From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., diners can enjoy specials on select East and West Coast oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, and additional raw bar favorites, as well as wine, beer, and cocktails. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8750; pointroyal-fl.com.

Red the Steakhouse. Enjoy oysters for 50 percent off and deeply discounted bottles of champagne such as Dom Pérignon for $150. Secret, off-menu dishes made by chef Peter Vauthy will include oysters Rockefeller and New Orleans-style broiled oysters. 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-3688; redthesteakhouse.com.

Rusty Pelican. For National Oyster Day, patrons can expect dishes such as oyster shooters for brunch, half-priced oyster specials for dinner, and a king caesar oyster duo with passionfruit and Fresno peppers, crisp buttermilk batter, and coriander ($16). 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille. This chic spot inside the Riverside Hotel is collaborating with Venice magazine to celebrate National Oyster Day. For $45, enjoy unlimited raw oysters with Blue Point lager or Taittinger champagne. A live DJ will entertain, and an oyster-eating contest at 9 p.m. will award the winner with $150. The party runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Purchase tickets here. 620 East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-2555; wildsealasolas.com.

