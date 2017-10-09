Miami Deals and Donations for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. One in eight women will develop some type of breast cancer in their lifetime, a fact that actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, shared on Twitter when she recently announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer. South Florida restaurants are stepping up to raise money to help find a cure. Here are some specials being offered throughout the month:

Atton Brickell Miami. Known for its rooftop bar, infinity pool, and amazing vista of downtown, Atton Brickell is adding philanthropy to its list of attributes by offering the Pink Movement ($10) all month. The cocktail is made with Absolut vodka, Aperol, Soho liqueur, grapefruit, lime, mint, and lemon zest. One dollar of every purchase will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. 1500 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-600-2600; attonbrickellmiami.com.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The iconic hotel will host its ninth Bleau Goes Pink campaign to raise funds for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Prix-fixe dinners cost $55 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, at Stripsteak by Michael Mina and Scarpetta by Scott Conant. Each menu includes an appetizer, entrée, dessert, and glass of rosé, and dishes include yellowtail crudo and duck-and-foie gras ravioli at Scarpetta and steak tartare and black truffle risotto at Stripsteak. For every dinner ordered, $5 will be donated to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The hotel's historic Chateau building will be illuminated pink from dusk till 10 p.m. nightly throughout October. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Stripsteak: 305-674-4780; Scarpetta: 305-674-4660; fontainebleau.com/bleaugoespink.

The Gale offers room discounts during its deal Sleep for the Cure.

Gale South Beach. Guests who book a stay at the Gale in October will receive 25 percent off the best available rate. A portion of the proceeds from Sleep for the Cure will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0199; galehotel.com.

Sip to support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Gianni’s at the Villa. The restaurant inside the villa that was famously home to Gianni Versace will offer a special cocktail, the Pink Lady ($26), to pair with its Mediterranean cuisine. The drink blends Codigo Rosa tequila, rosemary simple syrup, grapefruit juice, and lime juice. Ten percent of proceeds from the sale of the drink will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-485-2200; vmmiamibeach.com/restaurant.

Celebrate s'mores, surf, and sand during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Gili's Beach Club. Executive chef Kurtis Jantz lost his grandmother to breast cancer. "I remember first being inspired to cook because of her comfort foods," says Jantz, who runs the oceanside restaurant with tables right on the sand. To raise money for the cause, Gili's Beach Club is offering pink homemade s’mores ($10) during its lava stone dining Friday and Saturday. The 700-degree lava stone grill, used tableside, is characteristic of this fun spot. Proceeds from all s'mores sales will be donated to Susan G. Komen. Trump International Beach Resort, 18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-692-5777; available during lava stone dining Friday and Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.; trumpmiami.com/experience/dining/gilis-beach-club.

Guy and Girl Spa at Mondrian South Beach. Head to this South Beach hotel for a pink Himalayan-salt stone massage, offered all month. The massage, which applies warmed, smoothed pink salt stones to the body using long strokes and slight pressure, will leave you recharged and relaxed. Finish with a glass of chilled rosé. A portion of proceeds from the treatment will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Prices are $129 for 50 minutes and $189 for 80 minutes.100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1950; guyandgirlspa.com.

Eat cake for a cause at Icebox Cafe.

Icebox Cafe. Sip pink champagne ($10), have a slice of pink coconut cake ($8.75), or indulge in both ($15) for the cause at either location of this New American café. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit local charities dedicated to fighting breast cancer. 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8448; and CityPlace Doral; 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 786-374-2326; iceboxcafe.com.

LaMuse Cafe. Nestled next to masterpieces in Avant Gallery, LaMuse Cafe, known for European-style pastries and a wide range of light and decadent dishes, is offering a pink almond croissant ($5), created by owner Dmitry Prut, to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. One dollar from the sale of each croissant will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Suite 102, Miami; 305-400-0036; lamusecafe.com.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The casino's signature dining and drinking spots have united to raise funds to fight breast cancer. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood is offering a pink daiquiri ($11), while L Bar is serving watermelon sangria. The resort's Japanese restaurant, Kuro, is supporting "Pinktober" by serving the Ni cocktail ($15), made with basil, yuzu, fresh lemon juice, watermelon, fennel syrup, rum, and togarashi, as well as seared salmon sashimi ($18) with apple chutney, Japanese 12-spice, and creamy sesame. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood will donate $2 of each drink to the American Cancer Society. Kuro and L Bar will donate $1 from of each item. 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 866-502-7529; seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

The Bar & Courtyard at the Setai. While you wait for your table at Jaya or if you simply want to enjoy a well-made cocktail, the Lobby Bar & Courtyard is serving the Cherry Blossom Sour ($18). Available throughout October, the cocktail is made with Toki Japanese whiskey, cherry Heering, cherry vanilla syrup, fresh citrus juice, and egg white and is garnished with filthy cherries. The price is a bit high, but the drink, the ambiance, and, most important, the cause are worth every penny: $5 of every Cherry Blossom Sour purchased will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-520-6700; thesetaihotel.com.

