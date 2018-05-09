Miami-Dade's First Waffle House Opens in Miami Gardens Today

It's time for smothered hash-browns and double chocolate chip waffles. Today, May 9, at 2 p.m. Miami-Dade County's first Waffle House opens at 19675 NW Second Ave.
Though the company made no formal announcement, by 7 a.m., about 50 people had shown up at the restaurant even though breakfast wasn't being served. "We don't make a big splash when we open," said manager Tim Carley. "We want to make sure everything is ready for our customers."
The iconic breakfast spot, known for late-night comfort food and boisterous revelers, has been in the works for about two years. It was expected to debut in early 2018 but was delayed.
To get the restaurant running as quickly as possible, the company canceled a soft-opening period and will skip straight to a private ribbon cutting. By 2 p.m., Waffle House will open to the public. About 50 employees have been hired, Carley said. "Once we open, we are a 24-hour restaurant, so we won't close," he added.
South Florida filmmaker Billy Corben spoke of his love for Waffle House to New Times last year. "I have been campaigning to get one of these in Miami for years," Corben told New Times, "It is very strange that in Florida's largest county, there is no Waffle House. Tallahassee has six. That is the only thing that makes Tallahassee better than Miami."
Waffle House publicly announced today's opening on Twitter this morning.
Are you ready Miami Gardens?! At 2pm TODAY this Waffle House is officially OPEN! pic.twitter.com/UoopunQPSX— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) May 9, 2018
Regarding the restaurant's low-profile opening, Corben says, "If you build it, they will come. It's like a Field of Dreams of waffles."
Waffle House. 19675 NW Second Ave., Miami Gardens; wafflehouse.com.
