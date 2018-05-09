Miami-Dade's First Waffle House Opens in Miami Gardens Today

It's time for smothered hash-browns and double chocolate chip waffles. Today, May 9, at 2 p.m. Miami-Dade County's first Waffle House opens at 19675 NW Second Ave.

Though the company made no formal announcement, by 7 a.m., about 50 people had shown up at the restaurant even though breakfast wasn't being served. "We don't make a big splash when we open," said manager Tim Carley. "We want to make sure everything is ready for our customers."

The iconic breakfast spot, known for late-night comfort food and boisterous revelers, has been in the works for about two years. It was expected to debut in early 2018 but was delayed.