Miami Cinco de Mayo Survival Guide

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of the Mexican army's victory against the French in the Battle of Puebla. Here in Miami, it's an excuse to drink copious amounts of tequila.

With so much to do, how can you choose? Are you more a block party type or do you want to savor a well made margarita? Whatever your style, here's everything you need to know to make it your best Cinco de Mayo ever.

Miami's Five Best Cinco de Mayo Cocktails. Cinco de Mayo (AKA Cinco de Drinko) is only days away, and Miami bars are ready to party. This year, skip the predictable margarita and opt for something more creative.

From spiked horchata to a serrano mezcalita with a crushed grasshopper rim, here are five of Miami's best Cinco de Mayo cocktails. So grab your sombrero and acute sense of Mexican history and make your way to the bar.

Naked Taco's margaritas. Courtesy of Naked Taco

Cinco de Mayo Restaurant Specials and Parties in Miami. Though often confused with Mexican Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's victory against the French in the Battle of Puebla. In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is more of a ceremonial day honored with military parades, but Americans will use any holiday as an excuse to get rowdy. That's especially true when the celebration includes obscene amounts of tequila and guacamole. For plenty of both, along with other fun and food, check out the following restaurants offering Cinco de Mayo specials. All parties and deals take place Saturday, May 5, unless otherwise noted.

EXPAND Lolo's margarita Courtesy of Lolo's Surf Cantina

The Ten Best Margaritas in Miami.When it comes to refreshing alcoholic beverages, few concoctions compete with the margarita. The mojito aside, it's practically the unofficial drink of South Florida.

EXPAND Karli Evans

The Best Cinco de Mayo Parties in South Florida. Did last month’s visit from Vincente Fox, the hilariously outspoken anti-Trump former president of Mexico, inspire you to celebrate our neighbors to the south this Cinco de Mayo? It should have. It's a holiday where anything goes. Miami has some excellent options for partying with dignity — until you drink too many margaritas and slap on a sombrero. Just for reference, May 5 isn’t Mexican Independence Day; that’s September 16. Cinco de Mayo celebrates the underdog victory of Mexicans over the French in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla. Get your knowledge on point and politics in order before you toast to your Mexican pals this Saturday at these fiestas excelentes.

Dasher & Crank is new in Wynwood. Photo by Javier Storch

Dasher & Crank Makes Star Wars, Cinco de Mayo, and Kentucky Derby Ice Creams. Forget fancy cocktails to celebrate Star Wars Day, Cinco de Mayo, and Derby Day. Dasher & Crank is behind a slate of limited-edition holiday-themed flavors, from mint julep to mango chili lime.

