Miami Christmas Survival Guide

Christmas is nearly here and with all the tinsel and carols comes stress.
For a few minutes, take a break with a holiday-inspired cocktail or skip cooking and take the family out for a meal.
Retain your sanity this Christmas with these five stories that will help you enjoy the holiday.
Get in the Holiday Spirit With Miami's Best Christmas Cookies. No holiday celebration is complete without an assortment of cookies. These sweet gems capture our fondest holiday memories — the cathartic rolling of dough, the glimmer of colored sugars, and the inimitable excitement of leaving a plate of goodies and a glass of milk for Santa.
Miami Bars Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Christmas is a wonderful time to gather with family and unwrap presents. At least that's what the Hallmark Channel would have you believe. But sometimes family can be too much or you're simply spending the holidays with friends and want to get a few drinks.
Christmas 2017: Miami Restaurant Guide. Christmas is about family and friends, but after spending countless hours shopping and wrapping gifts, who has time to make a turkey or ham dinner with all the trimmings? This year, take everyone out to one of the many Miami-area restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining. From a Noche Buena-inspired feast to champagne-fueled buffets, there's something for everyone.
Miracle Christmas Bar Pops Up at Delray's Death or Glory. Winter wonderlands are in short supply in this part of the world, but the Miracle pop-up bar is here to make all of your Christmas dreams come true.
Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar Takes Over Fado Irish Pub. The holiday spirit just blew into Brickell with a pop-up bar at Fado Irish Pub. Christmas on 10th St. has transformed the Irish pub into a festive holiday fete complete with floor-to-ceiling decor, lights, trees, and plenty of mistletoe, according to Fado's event manager, Ley Zapata. "We’ve transformed the pub and the second floor of Mary Brickell Village into an adult winter wonderland with over-the-top Christmas decorations and our own troupe of sometimes naughty elves.
