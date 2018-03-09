Miami Chef Hosts Sunday Brunch to Screen Miami Premiere of 'The Rape of Recy Taylor'

This Sunday, local chef Llordel Taylor will host a pop-up movie and brunch event featuring the Miami premiere of "The Rape of Recy Taylor."
The film, which was released in December 2017, tells the story of Recy Taylor, an African-American mother and sharecropper, who was raped by six white men in Jim Crow South Alabama during in 1944. Long before the #MeToo movement, she decided to speak up and fight for justice.
This past January, the documentary made national headlines after Oprah Winfrey spoke of Taylor during Winfrey's Golden Globes acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award.
While the documentary is available for in-home screening through Amazon, iTunes, and GooglePlay, chef Taylor (no relation to Recy Taylor) reached out to the film's producers to arrange a Magic City premiere. Fit for Women's History Month, he will cook up a slate of soul food items while the documentary screens for attendees.
On the menu, Taylor, who has worked at Miami-area restaurants including Cecconi's, Mandolin, and Tom Colicchio’s Beachcraft, will feature mango mimosas, jerk shrimp egg white omelets, and a seafood gumbo. There will be additional cocktails and boozy beverages available to purchase at a cash bar.
Ciné Brunch. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 11, at BM Contemporary, 4401 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. $50 per person via eventbrite.com.
