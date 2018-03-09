Miami Chef Hosts Sunday Brunch to Screen Miami Premiere of 'The Rape of Recy Taylor'

This Sunday, local chef Llordel Taylor will host a pop-up movie and brunch event featuring the Miami premiere of "The Rape of Recy Taylor."

The film, which was released in December 2017, tells the story of Recy Taylor, an African-American mother and sharecropper, who was raped by six white men in Jim Crow South Alabama during in 1944. Long before the #MeToo movement, she decided to speak up and fight for justice.