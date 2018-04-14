Miami Brunch Survival Guide

Miami and brunch. It's like a love affair that plays out only once a week. That could be why locals adore it. Or it could be the unlimited eggs and day-drinking with friends. Either way, let the indulgence continue with this essential guide to brunch in Miami.
What You'll Be Eating at Out to Brunch. Are you ready to experience the ultimate brunch event? Today Saturday, April 14, South Florida's top restaurants will present their most popular brunch items at New Times' Out to Brunch.
Miami's Ten Most Decadent Brunch Buffets. On weekends, Miami's restaurants and hotels open their doors for brunch. Many of them roll out luxurious spreads of sweet and savory items, inviting diners to savor unlimited bites and bottomless pours of alcohol. Some highlight a specific cuisine, such as Asian or Latin American, while others offer an eclectic group of foods, placing Belgian waffles side-by-side with caviar towers and Chinese sausage omelets. Before you make Saturday and Sunday plans, check out Miami's ten best buffet brunch experiences.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Miami's Ten Best Brunches. Twenty seventeen could be the year Miami fell deeply, madly in love with brunch. Nearly every restaurant offered a weekend meal complete with seemingly endless rounds of mimosas. From caviar and champagne to drag queens to a Viet-Cajun mashup of flavors, these are Miami's best brunches of 2017.
Amara at Paraiso Serves Waterfront Latin American Brunch in Edgewater. Amara at Paraiso, Michael Schwartz's latest restaurant, is behind a new waterfront Sunday brunch in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. The toothsome affair, hosted every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers a large selection of Latin American-influenced items washed down with a slate of tropical cocktails.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!