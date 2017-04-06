Here's Where to Celebrate National Beer Day in Miami

Courtesy of Concrete Beach

National Beer Day is an unofficial holiday with all the trappings of an official one, particularly one that involves drinking beer.

Sure, we Americans can thank our government for ending Prohibition with the ratification of the 21st Amendment in December 1933. But we should really be thanking the local entrepreneurial homebrewers for starting Florida's booming craft beer industry that now provides us with an abundance of breweries, bars, and restaurants to grab a fresh pint.

Breweries continue to sprout. From 2015 to 2016, according to the Brewers Association, the total number of breweries grew from 4,548 to 5,301. Miami is expected to see the debut of several establishments this year alone, and a dozen are planned for Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

From pint and growler specials to happy hours, there is no shortage of suds in Miami. National Beer Day also happens to kick off the weekend by being on a Friday. Here's a list of places in South Florida to celebrate April 7 with some brews:

The Abbey Brewing Company,1115 16 St., Miami Beach

The Abbey's tapping a keg of Biscayne Gold, a piney yet fruity Northeastern style IPA brewed by Miami's own Gravity Brewlab.

Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Company, 3200 NW 23rd Ave., Pompano Beach

Flights of any six craft beers on tap cost $6.

The Bar at the Wynwood Yard, 82 NW 29th St., Miami

Brooklyn-based Sixpoint Brewery beers, such as the Crisp and Resin, cost $5 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, 8000 NW 25th St., Doral

El Roble, an 8.5 percent ABV Scotch ale aged in Woodford Reserve barrels; and El Watusi, a 10.1 percent imperial stout, will be tapped. Get half off all growler fills during happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m.

Brass Tap Beer Bar, 551 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

All day happy hour (normally between 4 to 7 p.m. ) specials of $2 off all drinks, including brews made by their in-house brewery, Flagler Village Brewery.

Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill at the Wynwood Yard, 82 NW 29th St., Miami

Growlers of Tennessee's Blackberry Farm Brewery saison will be half-price (normally $42) all day long.

Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami

Get half-price fills of 32-ounce or 64-ounce growlers for tap brews except Nitro Imperial Chocolate Chili Stout. Grumpy Greg's BBQ food truck will sell food.

Due South Brewing Company, 2900 High Ridge Rd., Boynton Beach

Caramel Cream Ale and Category 3 IPA will sell for $4 a pint. Grub from Troy’s Bar-Be-Que will be available from 5 to 10 p.m.

Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park

Beginning at 5 p.m., Funky Buddha will tap two special releases and two guest beers, respectively: Dread Pirate Roberts, a 9 percent ABV imperial stout brewed with raspberries, chocolate, coconut, and vanilla; Strawberry Basil Berliner, a 5 percent ABV sour beer; Lost Abbey Track #8, barrel-aged and quadruple-infused with chilies and cinnamon; and Short's Double Magician, an 8.1 percent ABV London-style red ale.

Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Company, 7360 SW 41st St., Miami

A single keg release of Big Whiskey, a barrel-aged brown, will happen at 8 p.m.

MIA Beer Company, 10400 NW 33rd St., Doral

Expect MIA's 305 Golden Ale for $3.05 all day, growler specials, and beer cocktails.

NOBO Brewing Company, 901 Commerce Park Dr., Boynton Beach

NOBO debuts its 12 percent ABV coconut chocolate coffee imperial stout.

W XYZ Bar, 3265 NW 107th Ave., Doral

The first beer is free with any order from the food menu.

J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami

Get 25 percent off all fills of Wakefield's 32-ounce growler from noon to 4 p.m. and $1 off all drafts from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami

Enjoy $2 off La Rubia and Pop’s Porter and $1 off seasonal beers during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.

