Miami Brewers Pour at 2016 Great American Beer Festival

EXPAND Stefano Medina and Matthew Weintraub from The Tank Brewing Company at their first Great American Beer Festival in Denver. David Minsky

Tens of thousands of people flowed into Denver for the 2016 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) this past weekend to sample some of the finest craft beers in the county. And once again, Miami craft brewers strutted their stuff.

It was the 35 annual gathering of craft breweries across the nation held at the Colorado Convention Center. More than 3,800 beers were poured by at least 800 breweries across the U.S.

Four Miami breweries — M.I.A. Beer Company, Wynwood Brewing, J. Wakefield Brewing, and The Tank Brewing companies — escaped Hurricane Matthew for America's altiplano. .

Three breweries from Broward and Palm Beach counties — Funky Buddha Brewery, Due South Brewing, and Barrel of Monks Brewing companies — were also on hand.

Both Wynwood and Funky Buddha were located in the Meet the Brewer section of the festival, which was located on the main convention floor of the Colorado Convention Center but separated from the rest of the booths. These booths provide festival-goers the chance to not only sample the brews, but chat it up with the brewers.

The festival is also a competition. No breweries from South Florida received medals this year, although two breweries elsewhere in the state (Coppertail Brewing Company and Red Cypress Brewery) earned silver medals. So far, Wynwood Brewing is the only Miami brewery to have earned a gold medal at the GABF.

EXPAND The Wynwood Brewing team at the Meet the Brewer booth at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival. David Minsky

With Matthew bearing down on Florida, Wynwood Brewing's Luis Brignoni Jr. wasn't sure he'd actually make the festival, but he did. In fact, all respective South Florida brewery personnel left made it. Funky Buddha's Ryan and Casey Sentz didn't actually arrive until Friday.

M.I.A. Beer Company's Benjamin Colon arrived a day before his colleagues. It was his second GABF in two years, but his first time coming associated with a brewery. He wasn't sure whether he'd be the only one pouring during all four sessions of the festival.

"I was nervous at first because I thought I was going to be the only one," Colon says, adding that he was relieved when M.I.A. owner Eddie Leon and others arrived the next day. "We took all of Denver in."

Other than the multitude of craft breweries, GABF festival-goers included dozens of bearded folk and hundreds dress in costume for the occasion. One notable difference this year' was the considerable number of people wearing jerseys and hats with logos of the Chicago Cubs, who had won the first two games of the National League Championship Series during the weekend of the festival. (They now lead 2 to 1 over the San Francisco Giants.)

For Alex Gutierrez of J. Wakefield Brewing (JWB), it was more than just a festival. As a GABF newcomer, he also celebrated his 35th birthday along with the GABF. On the very first day, JWB emptied three kegs. Their beer was finished by the third session on early Saturday afternoon.

"I was amazed and humbled to see the reach our brewery has across the nation and the powerful presence that we had at the GABF," Gutierrez said. "Every session had a line so long, you couldn't see where it finished."

But JWB wasn't alone on top. Thrillist named M.I.A.'s Double Deco IPA as one of the top IPAs at the GABF.

