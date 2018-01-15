 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Cheers for beers
Cheers for beers
Dan Silberstein

Miami Beer Festival Returns to Marlins Park

Haidar Hachem | January 15, 2018 | 10:30am
AA

Miami's first brew fest of the year is coming to Marlins Park this weekend.

The sixth-annual Miami Beer Festival will take place Saturday, January 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Marlins Park Plaza, where a slew of breweries will serve suds for a good cause.

Related Stories

The fest will present 80 breweries pouring 200 kinds of beer. In addition, attendees can enjoy food trucks, DJs, and live entertainment. The afternoon will also benefit 1 Lucky Dog Rescue Inc, a no-kill nonprofit animal rescue organization based in Hialeah.

Dan Silberstein, owner of the Los Angeles-based event company Drink Eat Play, says Miami is a major stop in his company's beer festival tour of a dozen cities. "We had already set up festivals around the country before Miami, but what made Miami perfect was that we would be able to hold a festival at the beginning of the year in January in an outside venue."

The event will offers a good number of South Florida breweries, including Broski Ciderworks, Florida Keys Brewing, Wynwood Brewing, Funky Buddha, MIA Beer Company, LauderAle, Descarga, Infected Brewery, Lost City Brewing, Nightlife Brewing, South Beach Brewing, Bousa, Biscayne Bay Brewing, Krombrewcha, Veza Sur, Holy Mackerel, Barrel of Monks, and Islamorada Beer Company, along with Canna Vinus wine.

Other breweries include Founders, Magic Hat, Dogfish Head, Tampa Bay Brewing, Cigar City, Six Point, JDubs, Lexington, Six Point, Victory, Misfit, Copperpoint, and others.

Tickets for this 21-and-over event cost $40 for general admission. VIP admission allows entry an hour early, at 5 p.m. and includes special beers poured only for VIPs. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and will not be available at the door. All tickets include unlimited beer; food is sold separately.

Miami Beer Festival. 6 to 9 p.m. at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300
miami.marlins.mlb.com/mia/ballpark. Tickets cost $40 to $50 via eventbrite.com. No tickets will be available onsite.

 
Haidar Hachem is a type 1 diabetic and cancer survivor who lives his life by running long distances (in Speedos) and drinking beer. He is a brewery/beer reviewer and is on his way to becoming Cicerone-certified. Cheers!

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >