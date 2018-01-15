Miami Beer Festival Returns to Marlins Park

Miami's first brew fest of the year is coming to Marlins Park this weekend.
The sixth-annual Miami Beer Festival will take place Saturday, January 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Marlins Park Plaza, where a slew of breweries will serve suds for a good cause.
The fest will present 80 breweries pouring 200 kinds of beer. In addition, attendees can enjoy food trucks, DJs, and live entertainment. The afternoon will also benefit 1 Lucky Dog Rescue Inc, a no-kill nonprofit animal rescue organization based in Hialeah.
Dan Silberstein, owner of the Los Angeles-based event company Drink Eat Play, says Miami is a major stop in his company's beer festival tour of a dozen cities. "We had already set up festivals around the country before Miami, but what made Miami perfect was that we would be able to hold a festival at the beginning of the year in January in an outside venue."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The event will offers a good number of South Florida breweries, including Broski Ciderworks, Florida Keys Brewing, Wynwood Brewing, Funky Buddha, MIA Beer Company, LauderAle, Descarga, Infected Brewery, Lost City Brewing, Nightlife Brewing, South Beach Brewing, Bousa, Biscayne Bay Brewing, Krombrewcha, Veza Sur, Holy Mackerel, Barrel of Monks, and Islamorada Beer Company, along with Canna Vinus wine.
Other breweries include Founders, Magic Hat, Dogfish Head, Tampa Bay Brewing, Cigar City, Six Point, JDubs, Lexington, Six Point, Victory, Misfit, Copperpoint, and others.
Tickets for this 21-and-over event cost $40 for general admission. VIP admission allows entry an hour early, at 5 p.m. and includes special beers poured only for VIPs. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and will not be available at the door. All tickets include unlimited beer; food is sold separately.
Miami Beer Festival. 6 to 9 p.m. at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300
miami.marlins.mlb.com/mia/ballpark. Tickets cost $40 to $50 via eventbrite.com. No tickets will be available onsite.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!