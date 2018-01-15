Miami Beer Festival Returns to Marlins Park

Miami's first brew fest of the year is coming to Marlins Park this weekend.

The sixth-annual Miami Beer Festival will take place Saturday, January 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Marlins Park Plaza, where a slew of breweries will serve suds for a good cause.

The fest will present 80 breweries pouring 200 kinds of beer. In addition, attendees can enjoy food trucks, DJs, and live entertainment. The afternoon will also benefit 1 Lucky Dog Rescue Inc, a no-kill nonprofit animal rescue organization based in Hialeah.