Under the Mango Tree Relocates Around the Corner with Improved Menu and Detox Acai Bowl

New Detox bowl featuring local Moringa from Flagler Farms Carla Torres

If you visited Under the Mango Tree for your daily smoothie order, you may have noticed a locked door and dim lights.

Freak out not, because a sign on said door lovingly points you in the right direction: follow the hearts colored in chalk down the steps, through the alley, and around the corner to Fifth St. where the holistic shack has moved with (as the sign states) the same vibe, same menu, same mango tree—just an upgrade.

Follow the hearts to Under the Mango Tree's new and improved digs Carla Torres

The upgrade entails a bigger, better, and brighter space, equipped with an actual kitchen and a ficus tree.

The move happened after owner Patricia Olesen was notified that new City of Miami Beach regulations required a grease trap at her eatery, despite the fact that she doesn't cook. She was forced to relocate Under the Mango Tree, but was committed to staying in the same neighborhood. Says Olesen, “The priority was keeping the same sense of community and being close to the same locals who’ve been supporting us and coming every morning since 2011.”

When a spot on Fifth St. became available, she jumped on it, even though they had to build out a kitchen (and grease trap) from scratch. “It wasn’t the best scenario but now we have a full big kitchen,” meaning Under the Mango Tree is going to up its ante of offerings.

Carla Torres

Yes, you can still get your fix of the infamous Marley bowl, a made-to-order juice or smoothie with your dose of fruits and veggies for the day, or spicy kale melt if you’re in need of some carbs and cheese. But in a month or so, you’ll also be able to enjoy fresh salads.

Olesen is also introducing a kids menu. A mother of two, she often struggles with finding good and nourishing food for her children, so she’s decided to do what any supermom would: take matter into her own hands. While she doesn’t want to say much until the kiddie offerings are finalized, expect fun items that’ll get little palates excited about kale, spinach, beets, and other veggies.

If you're looking for some novelty in your acai bowl routine, Under the Mango Tree is dishing out a new detox bowl made with local moringa from Flagler Farm, pineapple, housemade gluten-free nut and seed granola, goji berries, pineapple, hemp and chia seeds.If you want a bit of a "punch",opt for the spicy ginger bowl that was added to the menu a few months ago and will likely become your new favorite.

Under the Mango Tree's new phone number is (305) 397-8767 and address is 737 5th St. Olesen changed all website information yesterday, so if you call/stop by today it'll be like nothing ever happened.

