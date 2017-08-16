The Palace Bar Returns With New Ocean Drive Location and Temporary Clevelander Home

When the Palace Bar closed after an energy-fueled July Fourth celebration, Miami Beach lost more than a bar: It lost a major gathering place for the city's LGBT community and a spot where everyone and anyone was united in their love of a good party.

Days after the shuttering, owner Thomas Donall vowed to bring back the Palace on Ocean Drive at "a bigger location that has a hotel and make it an LGBT center."

It seems Donall is making progress on the reopening. A recent post on his Facebook page stated, "Stay tuned for what I am doing with Palace."