The Palace Bar Returns With New Ocean Drive Location and Temporary Clevelander Home

When the Palace Bar closed after an energy-fueled July Fourth celebration, Miami Beach lost more than a bar: It lost a major gathering place for the city's LGBT community and a spot where everyone and anyone was united in their love of a good party.
Days after the shuttering, owner Thomas Donall vowed to bring back the Palace on Ocean Drive at "a bigger location that has a hotel and make it an LGBT center."
It seems Donall is making progress on the reopening. A recent post on his Facebook page stated, "Stay tuned for what I am doing with Palace."
The Palace Bar's Facebook page had even more news:
We have been VERY busy getting things in order for our permanent home on Ocean Drive that we will be announcing in two weeks. In the meantime, we truly miss our Palace family and friends soooooooo much that we decided to host a temporary tea-dance party to bring the magic back to Ocean Drive for the time being so we hope you can join us at our premiere party at the Clevelander.
Despite rumors that the Palace might relocate to Fort Lauderdale or mainland Miami, Donall always believed the Palace belonged right on Ocean Drive. "The community is very solid. If I go off the Drive for a little while, I'm definitely coming back."
Though details on the exact new home of the Palace remain unannounced, the bar's iconic Tea Dance returns to a temporary home at the Clevelander.
The first session of the weekly event will take place at the bar's C-Level rooftop this Saturday, August 19, from 5 p.m. to midnight. The event is hosted by Tiffany Fantasia and will feature performances by Elishaly D'Witshes and Tiffany and beats by Carlos Roja. A Sunday-night party is planned for August 27. And September 2, the Palace will take over the Clevelander rooftop Saturdays and Sundays until its new home is ready. 5 p.m. to midnight at the Clevelander C-Level Rooftop, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami; 305-532-4006; palacesouthbeach.com. Admission is free.
