Skip the Meat at Soul Tavern's Plant-Based Sunday Brunch

Soul Tavern, Sunset Harbour's long-awaited vegetarian gastropub, opened this past summer. Locals have embraced Soul's commitment to offering a meat-free and entirely vegetarian menu, as well as serving a bounty of vegan items.
"Soul Tavern is a plant-based gastropub with gourmet food, craft cocktails, draft beer, a robust wine list, and an extensive line of proprietary Chinese herbal elixirs to address our modern-day needs," owner Jason Gordon told New Times in July. "The patio and garden oasis are reflective of the importance of nature and the elements, as the concept balances all five elements from the 5,000-year-old system in all of its food menu items."
Now the restaurant is behind a unique brunch. A small selection of vegetarian breakfast and lunch plates is available Sundays.
Try a fried green tomato Benedict, where tomatoes take the place of smoked salmon and candied bacon. Each order is topped with poached eggs, tomato jam, and sweet plantains and drizzled with a smoky vegan saffron hollandaise ($17). Other breakfast items include avocado toast with heirloom tomatoes served with either scrambled or sunny-side-up eggs or a tofu scramble ($14), and coconut yogurt parfait packed with seasonal fruit, flax and oat granola, golden raisins, and coconut shavings ($12).
For something sweeter, banana and almond butter pancakes come garnished with blueberry compote and banana crème ($16).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Some heartier lunch items are blue corn tacos stuffed with tofu scramble, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and vegan cheese crumble ($14), an eight-ounce black bean and sweet plantain burger served on a tostone with mango jalapeño slaw ($18), and bánh mì barbecue sliders ($14).
For dessert, find carrot cake smeared in orange macadamia icing ($9) and a white chocolate doughnut served with house-made bourbon-vanilla ice cream.
As you dine, sip bottomless mimosas for $25, sangria by the glass for $9 or pitcher for $26, or a rotating Sunday speciality cocktail ($14). The restaurant’s 37 herbal elixirs are also available.
Soul Tavern. 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com. Brunch Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!