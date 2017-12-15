Skip the Meat at Soul Tavern's Plant-Based Sunday Brunch

Soul Tavern, Sunset Harbour's long-awaited vegetarian gastropub, opened this past summer. Locals have embraced Soul's commitment to offering a meat-free and entirely vegetarian menu, as well as serving a bounty of vegan items.

"Soul Tavern is a plant-based gastropub with gourmet food, craft cocktails, draft beer, a robust wine list, and an extensive line of proprietary Chinese herbal elixirs to address our modern-day needs," owner Jason Gordon told New Times in July. "The patio and garden oasis are reflective of the importance of nature and the elements, as the concept balances all five elements from the 5,000-year-old system in all of its food menu items."

Now the restaurant is behind a unique brunch. A small selection of vegetarian breakfast and lunch plates is available Sundays.