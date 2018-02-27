 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
All pastas at Macchialina are made in-house and fresh daily.
All pastas at Macchialina are made in-house and fresh daily.
Courtesy of Macchialina

Macchialina to Host March Madness Pasta Tournament, MacMadness

Clarissa Buch | February 27, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Miami Beach's Macchialina and its Brooklyn-based sister restaurant, the Saint Austere, will go head-to-head in a pasta-packed, March Madness-inspired tournament, MacMadness, kicking off Monday, March 12.

The carb-fueled event will challenge both restaurants to serve two unique pastas per week, both created by Macchialina's chef/owner Michael Pirolo. The pasta with the most orders will advance to the next week, and the last plate standing will become a mainstay on both Macchialina's and the Saint Austere's menus.

Related Stories

"MacMadness is an ode to the two constants in my life: pasta and basketball," Pirolo says.

Right now, the final four contending pastas for MacMadness include a tagliatelle with lamb shank ragu; butternut squash raviolini with Taleggio cheese, Espelette peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes; agnolotti dal plin, filled with roast duck leg, vin cotto, and baby spinach; and a spaghetti carbonara topped with guanciale, black pepper, and pecorino. Pastas, which average $20 to $25, are subject to change.

The two family-owned restaurants specialize in Italian cuisine with a bounty of homemade pasta varieties. The Pirolo siblings — Fabrizo, John, Jaqueline, and Michael — debuted the Saint Austere in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood in 2011. The family went on to open a more casual Italian spot, which Miami knows as Macchialina.

MacMadness will tip off Monday, March 12, at 6 p.m., and the champion pasta will be announced at both restaurants Monday, April 2.

Macchialina. 6 p.m. Monday, March 12, at 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; macchialina.com. Call 305-534-2124 or visit opentable.com for reservations.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >