Macchialina to Host March Madness Pasta Tournament, MacMadness

All pastas at Macchialina are made in-house and fresh daily.

Miami Beach's Macchialina and its Brooklyn-based sister restaurant, the Saint Austere, will go head-to-head in a pasta-packed, March Madness-inspired tournament, MacMadness, kicking off Monday, March 12.

The carb-fueled event will challenge both restaurants to serve two unique pastas per week, both created by Macchialina's chef/owner Michael Pirolo. The pasta with the most orders will advance to the next week, and the last plate standing will become a mainstay on both Macchialina's and the Saint Austere's menus.

"MacMadness is an ode to the two constants in my life: pasta and basketball," Pirolo says.