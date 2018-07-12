Essensia Debuts Farm-to-Table Summer Menu and a New Chef

Inside the Palms Hotel & Spa is its resident restaurant, Essensia, where locally sourced ingredients take center stage on a Caribbean-inspired menu.

Recently, the farm-to-table eatery, which focuses on slow food in a relaxed environment, enlisted Ilde Ferrer to serve as chef de cuisine. With more than two decades of restaurant experience — which includes stints in New York City at Le Bernardin and Union Square Cafe, as well as at the Setai in Miami Beach and Cindy Hutson's Ortanique on the Mile in Coral Gables — Ferrer's summer menu reflects his love for Florida farms.