Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day at Bird & Bone's Drive-Thru

Fairchild's Mango Festival Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary With a Wild-to-Table Theme


Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day at Bird & Bone's Drive-Thru

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Richard Hales' hot fried chicken will be available in front of the Confidante hotel at an exclusive drive-thru.EXPAND
Richard Hales' hot fried chicken will be available in front of the Confidante hotel at an exclusive drive-thru.
Courtesy of Bird & Bone
This Thursday, July 6, roll up to the Confidante hotel for a fried-chicken drive-thru, courtesy of Bird & Bone. The restaurant is celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with buckets of chicken and biscuits delivered straight to your car window.

Staff will be stocked with premade orders of chicken and biscuits outside on the Confidante's front driveway for pickup. Pull up in your car or walk up between noon and 2 p.m. to grab a bucket.

Each order ($48) includes six pieces of hot fried chicken with Florida cheddar-and-chive biscuits, enough to feed two or three people. The chicken is seasoned with a blend of cayenne pepper, hot paprika, ground mustard, and garlic and is garnished with Chinese hot mustard, local honey, and house-made pickle slices. There's no cap on how many buckets a customer can order.

For pickup, drive past the Confidante's main entrance and toward the Crown valet area on the left. Staff will take your order and process the payment. If the line is backed up, you'll be asked to wait on 41st Street, where your order will be delivered to you.

Helmed by Richard Hales, Bird & Bone has quickly become one of Miami's go-to Southern eateries since opening in November 2016. The chef, best known for his midtown Miami restaurants Blackbrick and Sakaya Kitchen, transformed Michelle Bernstein's old Seagrape space at the Confidante into a rustic, rock 'n' roll, country-house joint slinging grits, hash, and fried goodness.

For more information, call 305-424-1234.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Bird & Bone
4041 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-424-1234

birdandbone.com

