Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day at Bird & Bone's Drive-Thru

Richard Hales' hot fried chicken will be available in front of the Confidante hotel at an exclusive drive-thru.

This Thursday, July 6, roll up to the Confidante hotel for a fried chicken drive-thru, courtesy of Bird & Bone. The restaurant is celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with buckets of chicken and biscuits served straight to your car window.

Staff will be stocked with pre-made orders of chicken and biscuits outside on the Confidante's front driveway for pick up. Pull up in your car between noon and 2 p.m. to get a bucket. Walk-ups are welcome as well.

Each basket ($48) includes six pieces of hot fried chicken with Florida cheddar and chive biscuits, enough to feed two to three people. The chicken is seasoned with a blend of cayenne pepper, hot paprika, ground mustard, and garlic, and garnished with Chinese hot mustard, local honey, and house-made pickle slices. There's no cap on how many baskets a customer can order.

For pick up, drive past the Confidante's main lobby toward the Crown valet area on the left. Staff will take customers' orders and process payments. If the line gets backed up, customers will be asked to wait on 41st Street, where their order will be delivered to them directly.

The restaurant, helmed by Richard Hales, has quickly become one of Miami's go-to Southern eateries since opening in November 2016. The chef, best known for his midtown Miami restaurants Blackbrick and Sakaya Kitchen, transformed Michelle Bernstein's old Seagrape space into a rustic, rock 'n' roll country-house vibe slinging grits, hash, and fried goodness.

For more information, call 305-424-1234.

