Lincoln Road's Time Out Market Will Feature Restaurants by Michael Pirolo, Jose Mendin, and Others

For years, locals have lamented the fact that Lincoln Road has turned into a homogenized shopping mall that can be found in any American city.

What was once a beautiful pedestrian-friendly boulevard filled with galleries and eateries has been overrun with Lululemon and H&M stores with a smattering of local businesses like Books & Books remaining.

Time Out Market Miami might just change the face of Lincoln Road — or at least its food scene. The food hall, set to open in 2018, will offer 17 different restaurants, three bars, and both indoor and outdoor communal seating. The market has a connection to the Time Out Group and its magazines and travel guidebooks, with Time Out Miami helping to curate the restaurants and chefs featured in the market.