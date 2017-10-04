Lincoln Road's Time Out Market Will Feature Restaurants by Michael Pirolo, Jose Mendin, and Others

For years, locals have lamented the fact that Lincoln Road has turned into a homogenized shopping mall that can be found in any American city.
What was once a beautiful pedestrian-friendly boulevard filled with galleries and eateries has been overrun with Lululemon and H&M stores with a smattering of local businesses like Books & Books remaining.
Time Out Market Miami might just change the face of Lincoln Road — or at least its food scene. The food hall, set to open in 2018, will offer 17 different restaurants, three bars, and both indoor and outdoor communal seating. The market has a connection to the Time Out Group and its magazines and travel guidebooks, with Time Out Miami helping to curate the restaurants and chefs featured in the market.
Didier Souillat, chief executive of Time Out Market, says that each restaurant concept is chosen for its quality and uniqueness. Souillat will also give each chef their own turnkey work space, enabling them to concentrate on making food. Restaurants will rotate, with the first round quite impressive.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The concepts announced include Wynwood burger and beer spot Kush, Coyo Taco, Jugofresh, Paradigm Kitchen, and Buht-er, a dessert restaurant by Maria Orantes, the executive pastry chef for the Pubbelly restaurants. In addition, chefs Jose Mendin and Michael Pirolo will open eateries in the market.
The 17,474-square-foot market promises to be a family-friendly addition to the neighborhood, with an average meal price of around $20. The Miami Beach market will also offer local art as an additional draw.
Time Out Market opened its first venue in Lisbon in 2014, with a London market scheduled to open by the end of 2016. The market will join a host of other food halls opening in the Miami area including the Citadel in Little River and La Centrale, the Italian-themed food hall tucked into the billion-dollar Brickell City Centre.
Time Out Market Miami. 1601 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach. Scheduled to open 2018.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!