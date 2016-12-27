Miami Beach Information App Helps You Decide on Dinner

The Freehand's 27 Restaurant & Bar is listed on the app. billwisserphoto.com

One of the worst feelings is not knowing where or what to eat. The Miami Beach Information app, which launched in November, might be able to help.

The free app features all dining options within the city limits of Miami Beach, including Hakkasan, Cecconi's Miami Beach, and Bird & Bone. In addition to offering restaurant listings, it also gives users door-to-door directions and local deals. Created in a partnership between the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and Solodev, a web experience platform, it's the first app of its kind for an individual U.S. city.

"It puts Miami 100 steps ahead of other cities around the world by providing an objective, technological resource for businesses and public spaces," says Shawn Moore, chief technology officer at Solodev. "The app drills down to the most intrinsic information anyone could need about Miami Beach, with extensive details available by category."

Restaurants are organized in alphabetical order or by distance from the user's location. The app also offers search features for subcategories and keywords.

For each restaurant, find a phone number, map, directions, website, photos, and a short description. Other information, such as methods of payment, price range, noise level, and hours of operation, is listed as well.

"Miami Beach boasts a vibrant culture, and restaurants are a huge part of that," Moore says. "Tourists come to Miami looking to enjoy our local cuisine, and locals are always looking for the next hidden gem."

As of December, the app had nearly 10,000 downloads and counting.

"Miami Beach was looking for a software platform that could be leveraged to create an app that mined all of the data they already were collecting on everything in their city," Moore says. "The objective was to deliver helpful, real-time, GIS-based data to visitors and residents in order to increase tourism and visitor satisfaction through technology."

For more information, visit miamibeachguest.com.

