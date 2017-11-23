Miami Bars Open Thanksgiving Night

For those who love to eat, drink, and be merry, Thanksgiving is a day anticipated with childish glee. What could possibly be the downside to hours of feasting, imbibing, and perhaps even watching a little football? But when the tryptophan kicks in and Grandma's critiques of your marital status become increasingly difficult to evade, exit left and take a breather — and a couple of well-deserved gulps — at these bars that'll be open Thanksgiving night.

Bar Nancy. The dark, nautical-themed tavern that serves creative cocktails will offer 25 percent off all bills as a gesture of gratitude to its regulars and anyone who seeks refuge in East Little Havana. 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com.

Repour. If you happen to be away from your loved ones and looking for a place to feel at home, the Repour fam will host a potluck at the basement-like cocktail joint. Bring a side dish and wash it down with the $5 Thanksgiving rum punch and rosé sangria that will flow all night. 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach; 305-913-1000; repourbar.com.

Better Days. Staying true to its name, the popular Brickell watering hole will be provide post-Thanksgiving-dinner shelter by extending happy hour until closing time. In addition to offering the usual $4 drafts and half off wine and wells, the bar will also feature half-off deals on all digestifs to help your belly assimilate all of that food. 75 SE Sixth St., Miami; 786-220-7690; betterdaysmiami.com.

The Bar. You can always count on the oldest bar in Coral Gables for any and every occasion, and it just so happens that Supersize Thursday will be in full effect: All mixed drinks will be served in a pint glass with an additional half-ounce shot. 172 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-2730; gablesthebar.com.

Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern. There's plenty of room in the cottage's back lot for you and the gang to get together over $4 Imperial lagers and $5 Jäger and Jim Beam Fire shots. 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami; 305-669-8577; bougiesbar.com.

Purdy Lounge. Work off the meal with the help of ladies'-night $3 drinks served from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4622; purdylounge.com.

Las Rosas. Allapattah's newest dive of choice will open at 9 p.m., so if you're in the area and in need of a stiff one, count on Las Rosas' affordable prices to quench your thirst. Still coping with some unsolicited comments at the dinner table? A few rounds of the classic arcade game Mortal Kombat will provide much-needed therapeutic relief, free of charge. 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Sweet Liberty. Named one of the world's 50 best bars, Sweet Liberty offers a pumpkin spice latte nog punch made with Wild Turkey. Hey, whatever turkey works. 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

