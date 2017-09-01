Eat a Doughnut and Drink a Texas Lemonade to Benefit Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Hurricane Harvey has left a trail of devastation, taking 40 lives so far, with millions of people trying to pick up the pieces of their storm-ravaged communities.

Barely days after the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, Miamians are finding ways to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Wynwood Yard is hosting a Hurricane, Harvey benefit concert on Labor Day and on Saturday, Cafe Caruba in Coral Gables is offering a tostada and cafe con leche for $10, which will be donated to Global Giving for hurricane disaster relief efforts.

Now, several Miami bars and restaurants have come together to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in a most delicious way.

Menin Hospitality Beverage Director, Benjamin Ryan has created the Texas Lemonade, a refreshing spiked drink made with Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka, fresh lemon juice, and Aperol. Says Ryan, "Menin Hospitality is always in the business of giving back. We thought of the best way to engage our community in joining us would be through a signature cocktail where a portion of the proceeds would go to hurricane relief."

The lemonade is available at a number of Miami Beach bars and restaurants over the weekend. The drink costs $12 and half of the proceeds will be donated to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief for Houston. Tito's vodka, by the way, is also stepping up to the plate by matching funds donated to the Red Cross — up to $50,000, according to the company's website.

The Texas lemonade is available at the following restaurants through Monday, September 4:



Here's the recipe, in case you want to make up a batch and create an adult lemonade stand to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts this weekend.

Texas Lemonade

1.5 oz. Tito's Handmade Vodka

1 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. simple syrup

Mix ingredients in a shaker and strain over crushed ice in a tall glass. Top with a splash of Aperol and garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

Federal Donuts Photo by Fujifilmgirl

Federal Donuts is offering a way to help out Texas relief efforts. From today, September 1 through Friday, September 4, stop into Federal Donuts and pick up a peanut caramel apple doughnut. The special doughnut, created in partnership with Maker's Mark to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month, is a cake doughnut with a fresh apple glaze, caramel drizzle, and toasted crushed peanuts.

The doughnut costs $2.75 ($13 for a half dozen, $24 for a dozen) and 100 percent of the proceeds this weekend will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. In addition, Maker's Mark bourbon will match Federal Donut's donation dollar for dollar. If you're in Philadelphia this weekend, the offer is also good at all five locations in the city of brotherly love.

Bakehouse Brasserie. 808 First St., Miami Beach; 305-434-8249; bakehousesouthbeach.com. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com. Federal Donuts. 250 NW 24th St, Miami; 305-573-9393; federaldonuts.com. Mondrian South Beach. 1100 West Ave, Miami Beach; 305-514-1500; morganshotelgroup.com. Radio Bar. 814 1st St, Miami Beach; 305-397-8382; radiosouthbeach.com. Ricky's. 1222 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3602; rickyssouthbeach.com. Shelborne South Beach.1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-531-1271; shelborne.com.

