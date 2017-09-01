 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Drink a Texas Lemonade
Drink a Texas Lemonade
Courtesy Menin Hospitality Group

Eat a Doughnut and Drink a Texas Lemonade to Benefit Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Laine Doss | September 1, 2017 | 12:47pm
AA

Hurricane Harvey has left a trail of devastation, taking 40 lives so far, with millions of people trying to pick up the pieces of their storm-ravaged communities.

Barely days after the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, Miamians are finding ways to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Wynwood Yard is hosting a Hurricane, Harvey benefit concert on Labor Day and on Saturday, Cafe Caruba in Coral Gables is offering a tostada and cafe con leche for $10, which will be donated to Global Giving for hurricane disaster relief efforts.

Related Stories

Now, several Miami bars and restaurants have come together to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in a most delicious way.

Menin Hospitality Beverage Director, Benjamin Ryan has created the Texas Lemonade, a refreshing spiked drink made with Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka, fresh lemon juice, and Aperol. Says Ryan, "Menin Hospitality is always in the business of giving back. We thought of the best way to engage our community in joining us would be through a signature cocktail where a portion of the proceeds would go to hurricane relief."

The lemonade is available at a number of Miami Beach bars and restaurants over the weekend. The drink costs $12 and half of the proceeds will be donated to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief for Houston. Tito's vodka, by the way, is also stepping up to the plate by matching funds donated to the Red Cross — up to $50,000, according to the company's website.

The Texas lemonade is available at the following restaurants through Monday, September 4:

Here's the recipe, in case you want to make up a batch and create an adult lemonade stand to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts this weekend.

Texas Lemonade
1.5 oz. Tito's Handmade Vodka
1 oz. lemon juice
1 oz. simple syrup

Mix ingredients in a shaker and strain over crushed ice in a tall glass. Top with a splash of Aperol and garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

Federal Donuts
Federal Donuts
Photo by Fujifilmgirl

Federal Donuts is offering a way to help out Texas relief efforts. From today, September 1 through Friday, September 4, stop into Federal Donuts and pick up a peanut caramel apple doughnut. The special doughnut, created in partnership with Maker's Mark to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month, is a cake doughnut with a fresh apple glaze, caramel drizzle, and toasted crushed peanuts.

The doughnut costs $2.75 ($13 for a half dozen, $24 for a dozen) and 100 percent of the proceeds this weekend will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. In addition, Maker's Mark bourbon will match Federal Donut's donation dollar for dollar. If you're in Philadelphia this weekend, the offer is also good at all five locations in the city of brotherly love.

Bakehouse Brasserie. 808 First St., Miami Beach; 305-434-8249; bakehousesouthbeach.com. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com. Federal Donuts. 250 NW 24th St, Miami; 305-573-9393; federaldonuts.com. Mondrian South Beach. 1100 West Ave, Miami Beach; 305-514-1500; morganshotelgroup.com. Radio Bar. 814 1st St, Miami Beach; 305-397-8382; radiosouthbeach.com. Ricky's. 1222 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3602; rickyssouthbeach.com. Shelborne South Beach.1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-531-1271; shelborne.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >