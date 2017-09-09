 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Purdy Lounge
Purdy Lounge
Facebook via Dan Biekiewicz

Miami Bar and Restaurant Professionals Face Hurricane Irma With Humor

Laine Doss | September 9, 2017 | 11:00am
AA

Hurricane Irma may have made a westward turn, but Miami still isn't out of the woods yet.

With the exception of a slim few, most Miami restaurants and bars are closed for the rest of the weekend to allow employees to stay home and be safe.

Related Stories

But, between finishing hurricane prep and waiting for the storm to arrive, there's time for a little humor. Here are the best Irma-related posts from Miami industry professionals.

M.I.A. Beer Co's Eddie Leon is thinking ahead for his new beer — coming soon!

Sweet Liberty's John Lermayer's version of a public service message.

Bird & Bone's Richard Hales is facing Irma in style.

Forget Despacito. This Irma dubstep from Coyo Taco is Miami's new summer song.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >