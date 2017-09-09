Miami Bar and Restaurant Professionals Face Hurricane Irma With Humor

Hurricane Irma may have made a westward turn, but Miami still isn't out of the woods yet.
With the exception of a slim few, most Miami restaurants and bars are closed for the rest of the weekend to allow employees to stay home and be safe.
But, between finishing hurricane prep and waiting for the storm to arrive, there's time for a little humor. Here are the best Irma-related posts from Miami industry professionals.
M.I.A. Beer Co's Eddie Leon is thinking ahead for his new beer — coming soon!
Sweet Liberty's John Lermayer's version of a public service message.
Bird & Bone's Richard Hales is facing Irma in style.
Forget Despacito. This Irma dubstep from Coyo Taco is Miami's new summer song.
