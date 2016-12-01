Miami Art Week 2016: Wynwood Breweries Merge Art and Beer

Artist Lola Blu Courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood may be the capital of art in Miami but it's also a leader in our growing beer scene.

To that effect, Wynwood's breweries and brewpubs are hosting artistic events throughout Miami Art Week. These happenings include limited-edition collaborations with artists, bottle releases, and tap takeovers.

This week, drink in the art at these places.

Boxelder Photo by Carla Torres

Boxelder

Coppertail Brewing hosts Evan B. Harris. The artist, who has created artwork for the beer, will paint a mural near Boxelder as part of the Smashed Canvas event. Harris will also paint a mural at the Eneida M. Hartner Elementary School in Wynwood for the RAW Project (Re-imagining the Arts in Wynwood). In addition, Harris' art will be available to purchase at a show Thursday, December 1, at 7 p.m. at Boxelder. The brewpub will also host a Coppertail tap takeover at that time. Prints of Evan’s work will be available for purchase there through Friday. Coppertail’s brewmaster, Casey Hughes, will also be present during the tap takeover. Imagination Creation Coalition, Evan’s social practice project, will be auctioning off a piece of art from his Miami show to benefit The RAW Project.

Concrete Beach will feature its holiday-spiced imperial porter, Deck the Walls on tap at Boxelder on December 1 with a special glass.

Beer at Concrete Beach Photo by Laine Doss

Concrete Beach Brewery

Concrete Beach Brewery features extended hours for Miami Art Week. Tonight, December 1, the brewery is open from noon to 1 a.m. The brewery is open Friday and Saturday from noon to 2 a.m.

Special Harbinger label Courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing (JWB) celebrates Miami Art Week with a series of events featuring six specialty bottle releases whose label art was created by local artists. The Wynwood brewery will release two beers Thursday, two Friday, and two Saturday. All bottle sales begin at noon at the brewery's garage bay door, and bottles are cash only (there will be an ATM onsite). In addition, food trucks will be on hand to serve lunch and dinner. The release schedule is as follows:

Thursday, December 1: Wakefield will release Cousin Eddie's Christmas Ale (barrel-aged Scotch ale with cinnamon and cloves), with label art by Lebo. Bottles cost $25 each (limit of three bottles per person), and Lebo will be at the brewery from noon to 3 p.m. In addition, Project X Wild Ale (barrel-aged sour ale with cherries and brett) will be released, featuring label art by JWB's design team. Bottles cost $25 each, and there's a limit of one bottle per person.

Friday, December 2: JWB, in collaboration with Other Half Brewing Company, will release Street Dreams Are Made of These (barrel-aged imperial sour ale with kumquat, starfruit, and a dose of Brett), with label art by Claudio Picasso. Bottles cost $25, and there's a limit of three bottles per person. In addition, Welcome to the Thunderdome (imperial porter with coconut, coffee, and vanilla), with label art by Claudio Picasso, will be released for $20 per bottle. Limit three bottles per person.

Saturday, December 3: JWB will release Harbinger (imperial sweet stout with hazelnut coffee), with label art by Art of Jose Varese. Bottles cost $20 per person, with a limit of three each. In addition, a bourbon-barrel-aged Harbinger with label art by Art of Jose Varese will be released for $25 per bottle (limit one per person).

On Saturday, December 3, Edward Beiner eyewear hosts a pop-up at the brewery with DJs Coco and Breezy, founders of Coco & Breezy Eyewear. The duo perform from 9 to 11 p.m.

Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood Brewing Company and artist Lola Blu will collaborate on a special limited-edition, hand-painted Father Francisco beer. Only 150 bottles will be available for $35 each at the brewery during the early part of 2017, but the first dozen bottles will be available at Lulu Laboratorium‘s Wynwood Stock (173 NW 23rd St., Miami) on Sunday, December 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. The artist will also be on hand to sign these bottles. Wynwood Brewing will pour La Rubia at that time.

