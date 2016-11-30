Miami Art Week 2016: The Five Most Artistic Cocktails for Art Basel
The Northern Lights at Faena Night Market
Courtesy of Faena
With Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach 2016 in full swing, Miamians have a long week of parties, gallery openings, shows, and happenings to attend. Between celebrity spotting and art chatting, you're going to need to unwind and refresh. There's no better way than to stop for a cocktail.
Of course, this being Art Basel, you simply cannot just get a vodka and Coke in a plastic cup. You need to enjoy a beverage that's artistic and beautiful. Luckily, Miami's bartenders (and some guests from out of town) have created a cadre of libations that are both beautiful to look at and delicious to drink. Here are five creations that allow you to literally drink in art this week.
Warhol Mule
Chris Carter/Bagatelle
1. Warhol Mule at Bagatelle
Bagatelle's Warhol Mule ($17) takes the artist's most recognizable work as its muse: The Campbell's soup can. Bar manager Daniel Majarro mixes up a traditional mule by adding Ketel One orange and fresh strawberries, then finishing with ginger beer and lime. It's the best way to drink in art this week.
Garden Punch
Photo by Laine Doss
2. The Garden Punch at Bar Alter
Alter's Brad Kilgore is known for his artistic culinary interpretations, so it makes sense that the cocktails at Bar Alter are just as gorgeous. Bar man David Perez's garden punch ($13) is a standout: a mixture of fresh juices and spirits are just the revival you need after scoping out Wynwood's art scene. The fact that it's served in a garden pot and garnished with an orchid makes it the most adorable drink in town.
