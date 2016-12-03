Miami Art Week 2016: The Five Best Art Basel 2016 Food and Drink Guides

Where art and cocktails meet. Courtesy of Bagatelle

Welcome to Art Basel weekend, Miami's most colorful time of the year. By now, you've likely been to numerous galleries, drank tons of champagne from plastic flutes, and spotted Madonna twice. You've got two more days to go — it's time to hustle!

Art may be subjective, with everyone seeing something different in a piece, there's something we can all agree on: Food and drinks are good. With that in mind, here are dozens of ways to eat and drink art.

Courtesy Hive

1. Miami Art Week 2016: Pop-Up Restaurants, Bars, and Parties During Art Basel

It's that time of year again: Art Basel and Miami Art Week are happening, turning Miami and Miami Beach into a playground for celebrities, gallerinas, the ultrawealthy, and people who want to look at art and score a free drink or two. Miami restaurants, chefs, and bars don't disappoint — opening new locations, popping up bars, and hosting menu collaborations. Here are the best food-and-drink-related Art Basel and Miami Art Week happenings this week.

Courtesy Crazy About You

2. Miami Art Week 2016: The Ten Most Artistic Restaurants in Miami for Art Basel

Miami is the most exciting city in the nation during Art Basel and Miami Art Week. With an action-packed lineup of contemporary art fetes, fashionable soirées, and restaurant dinners, the challenge comes in deciding what to do. Thanks to restaurants that have incorporated different forms of art into their fare, visitors to Art Basel get a taste of Miami's skyrocketing food scene while embracing everything from lavish sculptures and hanging fixtures to graffitied walls and abstract paintings, all in one venue.

Cocktails at Faena's Night Market Courtesy Faena

3. Miami Art Week 2016: The Five Most Artistic Cocktails for Art Basel

During Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach, Miamians have days of parties, gallery openings, shows, and happenings to attend. Between celebrity spotting and art chatting, you need to unwind and refresh. There's no better way than stopping for a cocktail. But this being Art Basel, you simply cannot just get a vodka and Coke in a plastic cup. You need to enjoy a beverage that's artistic and aesthetically pleasing.

Courtesy the Salty Donut

4. Miami Art Week 2016: Five Beautiful Fall Dishes to Eat During Art Basel

As Miami Art Week and Art Basel take over the city, hotels, restaurants, and public spaces transform into vibrantly colored, well-lit exhibitions. Yes, that means even your plates. But let it be known there's more to this week than sought-after showcases and exclusive parties. Fall is less than a month away from transitioning into winter, and though that doesn't mean much temperature-wise, the change will undoubtedly affect local eateries and their seasonal menus.

Courtesy Wynwood Brewing Co.

5. Miami Art Week 2016: Wynwood Breweries Merge Art and Beer

Wynwood may be the capital of art in Miami, but it's also a leader in the city's growing beer scene. To that effect, Wynwood's breweries and brewpubs are hosting artistic events throughout Miami Art Week. These happenings include limited-edition collaborations with artists, bottle releases, and tap takeovers.

