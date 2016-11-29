Miami Art Week 2016: Five Beautiful Fall Dishes to Eat During Art Basel

Refuel during Miami Art Week with a seasonal cran-blueberry crumb fritter at the Salty Donut. Photo via the Salty Donut

As Miami Art Week and Art Basel take over the city, every hotel, restaurant, and public space will transform into vibrantly-colored, well-lit exhibitions. Yes, that means even your plates too.

But let it be known that there's more to this week than sought after showcases and exclusive parties. The fall season is less than a month away from transitioning into winter and though that doesn't mean much temperature-wise, it will undoubtedly affect local eateries and their seasonal menus.

Use Miami's art-filled week as an excuse to indulge in some of the area's best eats, marrying taste, design, and seasonal elements to create a plate worthy of both a bite and a photo. Plus, gallery-going gets exhausting and often calls for much-needed refuel and recharge sessions.



1. Cauliflower at KYU

The wood-fire Asian concept features more than dark-colored meats and seafood. Find a variety of beautifully-designed, veggie-centric dishes to complement its heartier mains. Among the most popular is the roasted cauliflower ($12). Charred cauliflower florets are placed on a bed of goat cheese and shishito-herb vinaigrette. The creaminess of the green-and-white paste is offset by the fresh and light texture of the veggies. Kyu recommends pairing the dish with a meatier plate, though it can be eaten alone too. Though it might look too good to nosh on, make sure to get every sliver of its emerald-colored, buttery paste using the cauliflowers' florets.

2. Doughnuts at the Salty Donut

Art Basel 2016 marks one year since the Salty Donut's initial launch as well as the official opening of the artisanal doughnut shop's permanent brick and mortar. That calls for a sweet-filled celebration. The store recently rolled out a medley of fall-inspired flavors ($3-$5) with more on the way in the coming weeks. For now, keep an eye out (and an appetite) for a green apple and cinnamon doughnut filled with Granny Smith apple pie and topped with a sprinkle of oat streusel; and a cran-blueberry crumb fritter drizzled with a sugary glaze.

3. Roasted Heirloom Carrots at The Continental

At Stephen Starr's retro-chic diner, roasted heirloom carrots ($10) are the perfect addition to any meaty dish. The fall-inspired plate places dark roasted carrots on top of a velvety scoop of Greek yogurt. Ginger, honey, crispy quinoa, and citrus are sprinkled throughout, adding sweet flavor to an otherwise smoky dish. It's not the most filling, so make sure to add a few extra plates to your order.

4. Roots and Soil at The Sarsaparilla Club

A name like 'roots and soil' might stir up an image of something far from delightful. But at the Sarsaparilla Club, the funky-named dish is as tasty as it is artistic. The plate ($13), reminiscent of a seasonal garden, is smothered with baby heirlooms, pumpernickel soil and yuzu cream. The rich, white paste adds a hearty element to the otherwise light plate, which can easily be paired with a few other American-style dim sum favorites, like the carrot and beet tartare or braised short rib dumplings.

5. Arroz Marinero at Bulla Gastrobar

There' something about a green-hued dish that begs to be eaten in the fall. At Bulla (pronounced boo-ya), consider the arroz marinero ($28). Whipped up inside a Josper, which looks like an oven but has the force of a charcoal grill, the dish fuses bomba rice with sofrito verde, clams, shrimp, Spanish hake, and plankton, creating a thick, creamy texture and a hearty dinnertime plate. Make note: The dish is only available at Bulla's Doral location.

