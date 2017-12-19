 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Holiday treats
Holiday treats
Courtesy of Fado Irish Pub

Christmas 2017: Miami Restaurant Guide

Laine Doss | December 19, 2017 | 10:11am
AA

Christmas is about family and friends, but after spending countless hours shopping and wrapping gifts, who has time to make a turkey or ham dinner with all the trimmings?

This year, take everyone out to one of the many Miami-area restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining. From a Noche Buena-inspired feast to champagne-fueled buffets, there's something for everyone.

Related Stories

Reservations are strongly suggested, and prices do not include tax and tip.

BLT Prime. BLT Prime will offer a three-course Christmas Eve prix fixe for $98 per person. Appetizers include a choice of chestnut volute or sea scallops; entrées include striped bass or Jackman’s Ranch top cap steak with vegetable selection. The meal closes with dessert. Christmas Day, enjoy a buffet priced at $98 per adult and $38 per child under 12. 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com.

BLT Steak. A three-course dinner Christmas Eve and Christmas Day includes a choice of grilled Colorado lamb chops or roasted lobster ají amarillo as an entrée. Dinner is served from 3 to 9 p.m. and costs $80 per person. 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-0819; bltrestaurants.com/blt-steak/miami.

Bird & Bone. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Bird & Bone will offer a four-course menu. Dinner is served from 6 to 10 p.m. and costs $55 per person.  4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; birdandbone.com.

Cantina La Veinte. Christmas Eve dinner includes carved roast turkey and a dessert station. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and costs $45 per person. 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6136; cantinala20.com.

Grab a table by the fire pit.EXPAND
Grab a table by the fire pit.
Courtesy of Edge Steak & Bar

Edge Steak & Bar. A four-course prix fixe will be served Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 6 to 11 p.m. 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-381-3190; edgerestaurantmiami.com.

Havana 1957. Enjoy a Christmas Eve Noche Buena celebration on Española Way that includes toston vaca frita, sopa de Noche Buena, lonjas de cerdo al cino tinto, and flan. Dinner costs $24.95 per person. 405 Espanola Way, Miami Beach; 305-503-3828; havana1957.com.

Icebox Cafe. On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner that includes leek and Gruyère tartlets with caramelized pears, a choice of braised short ribs or oven-roasted branzino, and a piece of pie or cake for dessert. Dinner is served from 5 to 11 p.m. and costs $48 per person. 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8448; iceboxcafe.com.

Jaya at the Setai. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner is a five-course pre fixe that includes dumplings, risotto, and a choice of turkey or Wagyu filet mignon. Dinner is served from 6 to 10:30 p.m. and costs $100 per adult and $55 per child aged 5 to 12. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaihotel.com.

Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. On Christmas Eve, enjoy a three-course meal followed by a dessert buffet. Dinner is served from 6 to 10 p.m. and costs $145 per adult; $49 per child. 455 Grand Bay Dr.
Key Biscayne; 305-365-4156; ritzcarlton.com.

Christmas 2017: Miami Restaurant Guide
Courtesy of Macchialina

Macchialina. Enjoy a Christmas Eve tasting menu that includes five courses of house favorites. Dinner is served from 6 to 11 p.m. and costs $59 per person. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

Meraki Greek Bistro. Enjoy a prix fixe that includes a Greek honey-glazed ham served with pumpkin purée and old-fashioned chestnut phyllo puffs; Meraki’s styled turkey with pumpkin purée, turkey stuffing, and homemade turkey gravy; and a roasted beef roll with pumpkin puree, fluffy potatoes, and cheese croquettes. Guests can round out their dining experience with a festive cocktail, a snowflake martini, and/or a homemade dessert, including double chocolate mousse or chocolate lava cake. Dinner costs $45 per person. 42 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-773-1535; merakigreekbistro.net.

National Hotel. The hotel will host a festive Christmas Eve meal. Dinner is served from 6 to 10 p.m. and costs $49 per person.1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 866-215-6641; nationalhotel.com.

Nautilus Cabana Club. Enjoy a Christmas Eve buffet that includes a welcome glass of champagne. Dinner is served from 6 to 11 p.m. and costs $65 per person. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com/hotel/nautilus.

Pao by Paul Qui has a tropical feel and terrific food.
Pao by Paul Qui has a tropical feel and terrific food.
Candace West

Pao by Paul Qui. The Christmas Day menu includes toro, tabbit adobo, milk-crusted fluke, lechón, aged Peking duck, and a frozen yule log for dessert. Dinner costs $125 per person. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5630; faena.com.

The Social Club. On December 25, executive chef Jeffrey Williams will serve a prix fixe with a choice of roast turkey with giblet gravy ($39) or roast New York strip ($49). Dinner includes two sides and dessert. 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1800; lantaosocialclub.com.

Three. A four-course Christmas menu is served from 5 to 9 p.m. and costs $75 per person. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com.

Toro Toro. Inside the Hotel InterContinental in downtown Miami, Toro Toro will offer a four-course dinner Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that includes baby kale salad with crispy farro and Serrano ham; mole short ribs; and homemade churros and tres leches for dessert. Dinner costs $72 per person. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >