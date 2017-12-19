Christmas 2017: Miami Restaurant Guide

Christmas is about family and friends, but after spending countless hours shopping and wrapping gifts, who has time to make a turkey or ham dinner with all the trimmings?

This year, take everyone out to one of the many Miami-area restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining. From a Noche Buena-inspired feast to champagne-fueled buffets, there's something for everyone.

Reservations are strongly suggested, and prices do not include tax and tip.

BLT Prime. BLT Prime will offer a three-course Christmas Eve prix fixe for $98 per person. Appetizers include a choice of chestnut volute or sea scallops; entrées include striped bass or Jackman’s Ranch top cap steak with vegetable selection. The meal closes with dessert. Christmas Day, enjoy a buffet priced at $98 per adult and $38 per child under 12. 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com.

BLT Steak. A three-course dinner Christmas Eve and Christmas Day includes a choice of grilled Colorado lamb chops or roasted lobster ají amarillo as an entrée. Dinner is served from 3 to 9 p.m. and costs $80 per person. 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-0819; bltrestaurants.com/blt-steak/miami.

Bird & Bone. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Bird & Bone will offer a four-course menu. Dinner is served from 6 to 10 p.m. and costs $55 per person. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; birdandbone.com.

Cantina La Veinte. Christmas Eve dinner includes carved roast turkey and a dessert station. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and costs $45 per person. 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6136; cantinala20.com.

EXPAND Grab a table by the fire pit. Courtesy of Edge Steak & Bar

Edge Steak & Bar. A four-course prix fixe will be served Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 6 to 11 p.m. 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-381-3190; edgerestaurantmiami.com.

Havana 1957. Enjoy a Christmas Eve Noche Buena celebration on Española Way that includes toston vaca frita, sopa de Noche Buena, lonjas de cerdo al cino tinto, and flan. Dinner costs $24.95 per person. 405 Espanola Way, Miami Beach; 305-503-3828; havana1957.com.

Icebox Cafe. On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner that includes leek and Gruyère tartlets with caramelized pears, a choice of braised short ribs or oven-roasted branzino, and a piece of pie or cake for dessert. Dinner is served from 5 to 11 p.m. and costs $48 per person. 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8448; iceboxcafe.com.

Jaya at the Setai. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner is a five-course pre fixe that includes dumplings, risotto, and a choice of turkey or Wagyu filet mignon. Dinner is served from 6 to 10:30 p.m. and costs $100 per adult and $55 per child aged 5 to 12. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaihotel.com.

Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. On Christmas Eve, enjoy a three-course meal followed by a dessert buffet. Dinner is served from 6 to 10 p.m. and costs $145 per adult; $49 per child. 455 Grand Bay Dr.

Key Biscayne; 305-365-4156; ritzcarlton.com.

Courtesy of Macchialina

Macchialina. Enjoy a Christmas Eve tasting menu that includes five courses of house favorites. Dinner is served from 6 to 11 p.m. and costs $59 per person. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

Meraki Greek Bistro. Enjoy a prix fixe that includes a Greek honey-glazed ham served with pumpkin purée and old-fashioned chestnut phyllo puffs; Meraki’s styled turkey with pumpkin purée, turkey stuffing, and homemade turkey gravy; and a roasted beef roll with pumpkin puree, fluffy potatoes, and cheese croquettes. Guests can round out their dining experience with a festive cocktail, a snowflake martini, and/or a homemade dessert, including double chocolate mousse or chocolate lava cake. Dinner costs $45 per person. 42 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-773-1535; merakigreekbistro.net.

National Hotel. The hotel will host a festive Christmas Eve meal. Dinner is served from 6 to 10 p.m. and costs $49 per person.1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 866-215-6641; nationalhotel.com.

Nautilus Cabana Club. Enjoy a Christmas Eve buffet that includes a welcome glass of champagne. Dinner is served from 6 to 11 p.m. and costs $65 per person. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com/hotel/nautilus.

Pao by Paul Qui has a tropical feel and terrific food. Candace West

Pao by Paul Qui. The Christmas Day menu includes toro, tabbit adobo, milk-crusted fluke, lechón, aged Peking duck, and a frozen yule log for dessert. Dinner costs $125 per person. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5630; faena.com.

The Social Club. On December 25, executive chef Jeffrey Williams will serve a prix fixe with a choice of roast turkey with giblet gravy ($39) or roast New York strip ($49). Dinner includes two sides and dessert. 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1800; lantaosocialclub.com.

Three. A four-course Christmas menu is served from 5 to 9 p.m. and costs $75 per person. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com.

Toro Toro. Inside the Hotel InterContinental in downtown Miami, Toro Toro will offer a four-course dinner Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that includes baby kale salad with crispy farro and Serrano ham; mole short ribs; and homemade churros and tres leches for dessert. Dinner costs $72 per person. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.

