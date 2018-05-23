MIA Beer and Union Beer Store's Feud Over the Rock Resolved With a Party

Earlier this year, MIA Beer Company's Tony Hernandez swiped a figurine of the Rock, a wrestling character played by Dwayne Johnson, from Union Beer Store and tattooed the brewery's logo on the figurine.

The practice of swiping memorabilia and trinkets between brewery and brewpub employees is actually common within the close-knit community. This time, however, the prank would escalate.

During Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company's annual PB&J eating contest, Union Beer Store retaliated by filming a mock "assault" on MIA's Hernandez, who was a participant at the event.