MIA Beer and Union Beer Store's Feud Over the Rock Resolved With a Party

Earlier this year, MIA Beer Company's Tony Hernandez swiped a figurine of the Rock, a wrestling character played by Dwayne Johnson, from Union Beer Store and tattooed the brewery's logo on the figurine.
The practice of swiping memorabilia and trinkets between brewery and brewpub employees is actually common within the close-knit community. This time, however, the prank would escalate.
During Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company's annual PB&J eating contest, Union Beer Store retaliated by filming a mock "assault" on MIA's Hernandez, who was a participant at the event.
The feud continued at Wynwood's Sprung beer festival when Union Beer Store's employees stole back the wrestling figurine that was displayed at MIA Beer Company's tent then tore the little doll to pieces.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Finally, the two Miami craft beer companies have decided to put the feud to rest during the "Peace Treaty" event. On May 24, Union Beer Store will host a mock funeral for the Rock, complete with open casket viewing starting at 8 p.m.
During the event, Union will screen a documentary release which will cover the rivalry between the two companies. To round it all out, MIA Beer Company will sponsor a tap takeover that evening.
The rivalry that occurred and the party are all in good fun, says Union Beer Store's David Rodriguez. "It's just a doll."
Peace Treaty Party. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at Union Beer Store. 1547 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-313-3919; unionbeerstore.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!